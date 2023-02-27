FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows

FTU Idioteque



The indicator is for MT4 platform, can be used alone but best combined with other indicators or strategies Combines various indicators such as macd, adx to draw an arrow for suggestion of entry or trend change



Watch a short intro video on youtube: https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ



Indicator Features:

Sell and Buy arrows

Visual and sound alert

Trend continuation / Early trend change signal

New features: Limit to amount of bars in history Change distance of arrow from bar



Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, forex, commodities, indices etc

All time frames, non repaint, fast loading





Combined with my FTU Predictor this will certainly give you an edge!

Some advice: Money management and discipline are key, no one strategy or indicator will produce success, understanding losses will occur and how to recover them is key. Some days are all about giving back to the market, making small wins or losses, then some days wins can roll in, its about consistency and patience. Know your trading products as best as possible, their pros and cons; are they volatile or do they produce small moves, lower time frames should be for low spread products. Understand trade size and always trade safe, risk more with a separate account if you have a strategy with that in mind. Practice and back testing makes a great trader.





Installation Once downloaded the file will save automatically to indicators/market, drag and drop onto chart, adjust settings

Testing can be done with a demo - mt4 simulator for ea or indicators watch youtube on how to test in mt4 simulator



