FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows

FTU Idioteque


The indicator is for MT4 platform, can be used alone but best combined with other indicators or strategies

Combines various indicators such as macd, adx to draw an arrow for suggestion of entry or trend change


Watch a short intro video on youtube: https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ


Indicator Features:

Sell and Buy arrows
Visual and sound alert

Trend continuation / Early trend change signal

New features:

Limit to amount of bars in history
Change distance of arrow from bar


Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, forex, commodities, indices etc

All time frames, non repaint, fast loading


Combined with my FTU Predictor this will certainly give you an edge! 


Some advice: Money management and discipline are key, no one strategy or indicator will produce success, understanding losses will occur and how to recover them is key. Some days are all about giving back to the market, making small wins or losses, then some days wins can roll in, its about consistency and patience. Know your trading products as best as possible, their pros and cons; are they volatile or do they produce small moves, lower time frames should be for low spread products. Understand trade size and always trade safe, risk more with a separate account if you have a strategy with that in mind. Practice and back testing makes a great trader. 


Installation Once downloaded the file will save automatically to indicators/market, drag and drop onto chart, adjust settings

Testing can be done with a demo - mt4 simulator for ea or indicators watch youtube on how to test in mt4 simulator


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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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