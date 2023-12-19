Stratos Bora

4.71

Stratos Bora is a trading robot for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities.


Important Information Revealed

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files! Do you want a powerful EA? Check Golden Mirage MT4!


Why Download Stratos Bora?

- Diverse Strategies: With 12 unique strategies, Stratos Bora is like having a dozen EAs in one. From the classic Ichimoku signals to innovative reverse strategies, Stratos Bora adapts to your trading preferences.

- Customizable Settings: Tailor your trading with an array of adjustable parameters. Control your risk, manage your trades, and set your own schedule with precision.

- Intelligent Trade Management: Stratos Bora doesn't just open trades; it nurtures them. With features like autolot, take profit adjustments, and loss caps, your trades are in good hands.


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, AUDCAD and Others
Timeframe M15, H1 and Others
Test From 2003
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Low spread
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or higher
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick


Settings

- Start Trade Volume: This is the initial size of the trade that the EA will execute. It is expressed in lot size.
- Autolot: When enabled, the EA will automatically calculate the trade volume based on the account balance and the specified risk level.
- Risk level: This determines the amount of lot used based on the account balance when Autolot is enabled.
- Unique Magic Number: A unique identifier for the trades opened by this EA, allowing it to manage its trades separately from others.
- Spread Allowed: The maximum spread, in points, that the EA will accept for executing trades.
- Max Concurrent Orders: The maximum number of trades that the EA can have open at the same time.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: If set to true, the EA can have both buy and sell orders open at the same time.
- Max Trade Volume: The maximum volume that a single trade can have. If set to 0, this feature is disabled.
- Allow New Series: Determines whether the EA is allowed to start new series of trades.
- Permit Buy Orders: If true, the EA is allowed to place buy orders.
- Permit Sell Orders: If true, the EA is allowed to place sell orders.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Restricts the EA to executing only one trade per bar or candlestick on the chart.
- Trade Execution Timeframe: The timeframe on which the EA will execute trades.
- Bar Opening Alternation: This parameter can be used to alternate the bar opening for trade execution.

    For an explanation of all settings, please download the Quick Start Guide. If you need further assistance, feel free to contact me!

    Reviews 103
    Marcus Eichmeier
    994
    Marcus Eichmeier 2026.06.12 08:12 
     

    works well so far. testing demo acc with pairs like in overview and default

    Ragaa Ibrahim
    197
    Ragaa Ibrahim 2026.05.03 04:13 
     

    Thank you for this . I love it . Used for demo aand reall accounts, so far doing great

    fxloot
    211
    fxloot 2026.03.11 19:05 
     

    Like it allot ...........on most pairs using daily chart

    Recommended products
    Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
    TITIKORN KAMPAN
    Experts
    The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
    FREE
    Auto3M Lite MT4
    Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
    3.8 (5)
    Experts
    AUTO3M Lite MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT4 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell stop
    FREE
    Eurusd EmaSma Reversal Breakout Strategy Mt4
    Tomas Vanek
    Experts
    EURUSD EMA–SMA Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on EURUSD using a simple trend + position filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent structure. The EA was backtested on **EURUSD on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: EURUSD_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tune
    FREE
    GTAS STrend
    Riviera Systems
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
    FREE
    Coloured Bollinger Bands
    Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
    Indicators
    Coloured Bollinger Bands The Coloured Bollinger Bands indicator is an enhanced version of the standard Bollinger Bands, offering customizable features to suit your trading needs. It uses the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the middle band, and allows you to easily change the appearance of the bands, including the option to select colors and line types, ensuring better visual clarity and adaptability on your charts
    FREE
    Project Tiptop
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    T I P T O P    Tiptop is a trend following Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis and algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement and closing price. Same logic with "Volatility Watcher". For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method and implement the cut-losses-and-let-the-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive p
    FREE
    MultiCurrencyCT
    Gianfranco Tanzi
    Experts
    Below you will find the explanation of the complete version of MultiCurrencyCTX not yet published. MultiCurrencyCTX Strategy Explanation up to version 1.331 MultiCurrencyCTX  is an Expert Advisor based on ADX indicator and on the DXY index of the US dollar which allows to identify the strength of the US dollar and therefore carry out Buy or Sell operations on the currencies correlated to it. The EA uses the following currencies for its trading activity: EURUSD - GBPUSD – USDJPY – USDCAD - USDCH
    FREE
    Multi Indicator Reversal EA
    Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Multi-Indicator Reversal EA v2.04 Overview An MT4 automated trading system that combines three technical indicators—RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ADX—for a counter-trend strategy. It runs on any timeframe and supports both traditional single-position trading and hedged trading. Specifications Platform: MT4 Recommended Pairs: Major FX pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1–MN1) Strategy Type: Counter-trend Position Management: Selectable Single Posit
    FREE
    Email Drawdown Alert
    Roman Starostin
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
    FREE
    MACD Trend EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
    FREE
    EA Scalping Expert
    Gerard Valldosera Gomez
    3 (1)
    Experts
    This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
    FREE
    Lucifer HFT Gold
    Hossein Davarynejad
    4 (15)
    Experts
    //// LUCIFFER HFT GOLD  /// Ultra-Fast Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)                    Link of Best Broker for HFT GOLD        https://vtm.pro/QJjeIz LUCIFFER HFT GOLD is a high-frequency trading robot designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is built for speed, precision, and consistency in both calm and volatile markets. This EA is developed for traders who require stable, real-world performance. LUCIFFER HFT GOLD performs best when used on a low-latency VPS connected
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.7 (44)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    Green Dragon
    Mick Prater
    4 (4)
    Experts
    The Green Dragon is a strategy that uses the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system to place trades. The primary element of the Green Dragon is the use of the Chinkou Span as it crosses price action to place trades. This is a classic strategy of the Ichimoku even though its not as popular as some of the other strategies. The Chinkou Span is normally thought of as a market momentum indicator and used to give a trade set up more conviction when analyzing price movement. I find this description somewhat vague a
    FREE
    Euro Gift EurUsd M15
    Marek Kupka
    3 (5)
    Experts
    Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
    FREE
    Deep Scalper Japan
    Takashi Oya
    4 (2)
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor (EA) is a specialized High-Frequency Trading (HFT) scalping system designed specifically for the German DAX index (DE40). Operating under a "Sniper Mode" philosophy, the algorithm prioritizes quality over quantity, utilizing a strict filtering mechanism to engage the market only during high-probability volatility bursts. Core Strategy & Logic: The EA operates primarily during the 10:00 (server time) trading hour, aiming to capture strong directional momentum. Instead of ente
    FREE
    Growthamp
    Conor Stephenson
    4 (5)
    Experts
    Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customize their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation. It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions. Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson I am here to help but I do not have set files for you. Check the group or learn to use the optimizer  to create your own set files. Key Features  Customizabl
    FREE
    SAAD TrendTracker
    Adnan Iqbal
    4.03 (34)
    Experts
    SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
    FREE
    Eurusd Auto Trading Bot
    Gabriel Beaird
    4 (2)
    Experts
    Fully Automated And ready just follow the instructions below to see it work right. Enjoy!  MINIMUM ACCOUNT SIZE - $500 RECCOMENDED ACCOUNT SIZE - $1000 For EurUSD Trade On 15M Candle For IG broker  Another broker it works on is OANDA but I run mine on IG Comes ready as is all you need to do is make sure the above is correct and then run it on EUR USD (15M) Goes off of equity in the account I have worked on this EA on and off and now I think it has enough data and backtesting to give to you al
    FREE
    Harvest FX
    Sayan Vandenhout
    4.56 (9)
    Experts
    Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
    FREE
    Ichimoku GoldBreakout SCOUT
    David Sanchez Clavero
    Experts
    Ichimoku Gold Breakout SCOUT — Free LITE Version Ichimoku Gold Breakout LITE is the free version of the Ichimoku Gold Breakout Expert Advisor. It trades gold (XAUUSD) on H1 using Ichimoku Cloud trend confirmation combined with daily high breakout entries. This LITE version includes the full strategy logic with ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit. It uses a fixed lot size and does not include the trailing stop or dynamic money management available in the FULL version. Backtest Results (2020-2025,
    FREE
    Trend Analizer Bot
    Pavel Predein
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
    FREE
    Super MataELang Limited
    Agus Wahyu Pratomo
    Experts
    EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX This is the Free Version of  EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version  Link Pro Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076 This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the posit
    FREE
    MaSonic MT4 Japanese Version
    Tadanori Tsugaya
    Indicators
    MaSonic MT4 日本語バージョン このインジケーターはチャート上の任意のポイントをクリックすると、そのポイントを通る移動平均 (MA) をすばやく検索、表示できます。 特徴： 簡単な操作:   MA を見つけたい任意のポイントをクリックします。 即時結果: 一致する MA が見つかった場合は表示します。 スリープ機能: 使用していないときにボタンを非表示にして、インターフェースをすっきりさせます。 手動制御: 画面上のボタンを使用して MA を手動で調整します。 MA を固定:   MA を発見したら、検索とは関係なくその場所に固定できます。 スキャン ボタン:   1 回のクリックでプロセスを開始します。 今すぐ MA 検索のスピードと使いやすさを体験してください。 注: 検索モード中に、チャートの右側の空のローソク足領域をクリックすると、検索された MA がリセットされます。 検索ボタンをクリックすると、非検索モードにリセットされます。 検索ボタンをクリックするか、設定されたキーを押して、検索モードを無効にします。 検索したMAのみ、左/右ボタンで任意に変更できます。 M
    FREE
    AVB Expert
    Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
    Experts
    Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
    FREE
    Darwinex Obtain Funding
    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
    Experts
    Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
    Big Collection Strategies
    Khairudi Kherikhanov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Big Collection Strategies-советник для метатрейдер МТ4,с более десятью режимами работы: 3 основных и несколько подрежимов для каждого основного. Предпочтительно использование на валютных парах. По умолчанию стоить режим усредьнителя с помощью отложенных ордеров.Выбор торгового режима осуществляется изменением параметров в окне настроек. Параметр STRATEGY устанавливается равным 1,2 или 3.Необходима оптимизация параметров на каждой торговой паре, в зависимости от выбранной стратегии и режима раб
    FREE
    Toms Dollar Cost Averaging
    Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
    1 (1)
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor implements an RSI Mean Reversion strategy with a moving average filter for trade entries. The EA uses higher timeframe RSI conditions to detect potential buy or sell opportunities, confirmed by a lower timeframe moving average. The strategy includes risk management features like limiting the maximum number of open trades, controlling risk based on ADR, and closing trades when a predefined account profit percentage is reached. It also includes visualization tools such as a bre
    FREE
    CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition FREE
    Christian Opperskalski
    4 (1)
    Experts
    CandleCrusherX Scalping EA  analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we a
    FREE
    LoneWolf Mt4
    Dmitriy Prigodich
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера;
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.43 (14)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Sailing Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
    Long Beach
    Sergey Kasirenko
    Experts
    Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Neural Cortex
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.7 (1091)
    Experts
    EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (44)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum Gold Miner
    Siphesihle Mabhengu
    Experts
    Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
    Mirror EA mt4
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
    Gann Gold EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    - Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    More from author
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.38 (69)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Stratos Mistral mt5
    Michela Russo
    5 (1)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
    Stratos Goldwind mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.68 (290)
    Experts
    Stratos Goldwind   is an innovative   trading robot   designed for   Gold   trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the   Stratos Pali   indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with   10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exc
    FREE
    Stratos Zephyr mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.76 (194)
    Experts
    Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
    FREE
    Stratos Pali mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.5 (8)
    Indicators
    Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
    Stratos Bora mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.73 (144)
    Experts
    Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! D o you want a   powerful
    FREE
    Spider Crazy Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.78 (126)
    Experts
    Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    4.7 (10)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Stratos Pali
    Michela Russo
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
    Stratos Goldwind
    Michela Russo
    4.62 (202)
    Experts
    Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exclusive Benefits
    FREE
    Stratos Zephyr
    Michela Russo
    4.61 (57)
    Experts
    Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
    FREE
    Stratos Mistral mt4
    Michela Russo
    4 (1)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
    Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on GOLD . This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit -> Ratio 1:1 . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Turtle Scalper Pro ! (or another with same value, All future updates included) -> To
    Dragon Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.63 (56)
    Experts
    Dragon Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian sessions. This EA is  Fifo Compatible . Expert advisor not use arbitrage o high frequency trading, then we see an high resistance to slippage. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Eagle Scalper Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it and All Set files, Please Contact me by mql5
    Lizard Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.07 (15)
    Experts
    Lizard Scalper Pro is a trading robot   for the trading on forex. This is a Counter Trend system that trades mainly during Asian and NY sessions. Expert advisor not use grid, martingale , arbitrage o high frequency trading . Fix   and   Visible Stop loss   and   Take Profit Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Eagle Scalper Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email ! The s
    Snake Crazy Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.44 (9)
    Experts
    Snake Crazy Pro is at   discount Price only Today, at 50%   of the Original Price! Snake Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Please note, this EA made over 1300% Live trading profit in REAL ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/799160 Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Spider Crazy Pro ! (All fut
    Turtle Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.81 (26)
    Experts
    Turtle Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Spider Crazy Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message  
    Squirrel Trader Pro
    Michela Russo
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Squirrel Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on Indices. This is a Trend Following system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by  StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Panther Trader Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! The sy
    Hippo Trader Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.31 (54)
    Experts
    1 pieces left to price increase (399 -> 599) Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -> T
    Llama Crazy Pro MT5
    Michela Russo
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Llama Crazy Pro MT5 is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Scorpion Crazy Pro MT5 ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Lla
    Hippo Trader Pro MT5
    Michela Russo
    4.76 (17)
    Experts
    2 pieces left to price increase   (399 -> 599)  Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
    Filter:
    huân nguyễn trac
    28
    huân nguyễn trac 2026.08.05 18:20 
     

    rất tốt tôi đang chạy demo 1 tháng nay nó chạy ổn

    Marcus Eichmeier
    994
    Marcus Eichmeier 2026.06.12 08:12 
     

    works well so far. testing demo acc with pairs like in overview and default

    Ragaa Ibrahim
    197
    Ragaa Ibrahim 2026.05.03 04:13 
     

    Thank you for this . I love it . Used for demo aand reall accounts, so far doing great

    fxloot
    211
    fxloot 2026.03.11 19:05 
     

    Like it allot ...........on most pairs using daily chart

    dorian4u
    57
    dorian4u 2026.02.25 01:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    peteter
    34
    peteter 2026.01.13 11:43 
     

    perfetto, ottimo veramente

    Nezo Eliot
    1388
    Nezo Eliot 2025.12.13 03:29 
     

    Bora is one of my favorite EAs . I needed to adjust some settings for XAUUSD M30 and BTCUSD M30, but now is fine and generating consistent profit. Big thanks for the Author !

    [Deleted] 2025.11.17 03:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    FEH madoka
    18
    FEH madoka 2025.11.03 00:14 
     

    very good EA

    Giuseppe Di Legge
    406
    Giuseppe Di Legge 2025.10.05 20:01 
     

    Lo sto usando in demo da più di 4 mesi su EUR-USD TF: H1 con impostazioni di default. Risultati stabili e consistenti. Tra pochi giorni lo passero sul mio conto reale. TOP!

    MattGo
    134
    MattGo 2025.09.17 22:50 
     

    Perfect! I like this EA

    angelwings61
    100
    angelwings61 2025.08.29 13:30 
     

    Very happy with this EA. Found two pairs of metals, doing well for the last month.

    Juga Buruga
    77
    Juga Buruga 2025.08.23 02:43 
     

    I have used for 1 day. It is looking very good.

    Guilherme Xavier Fontes
    394
    Guilherme Xavier Fontes 2025.08.21 18:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2025.07.18 01:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Allan Butler
    488
    Allan Butler 2025.07.15 22:09 
     

    I am running Bora and Zephry on the same account. I have had a great run over the last 2 months averaging $30 to $40 a day on .02 lot size. Sometimes hitting as much as $100 When I double my account I will up the lot size to .04

    patrickdrew
    3235
    patrickdrew 2025.05.16 13:29 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2025.05.05 02:28 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    sariza
    84
    sariza 2025.05.02 22:27 
     

    I tested this EA for one week, and it did an average profit of 16.414 usd per day in a 838 usd demo account, very good, as all Stratos EAs

    Vincenzo Bisignani
    1011
    Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.04.24 07:38 
     

    Not many operation but good

    123456
    Reply to review