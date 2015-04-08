free only until the end of the week





The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies.

It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines.

Several parameters can be customized.

The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1.

It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session).

The colors of the various lines can be customized.

The buttons on the chart activate/deactivate the lines on the current time frame. If the time frame is changed, the setting will be disabled.

If certain lines are not needed, they can be activated/deactivated directly from the indicator panel instead of the button on the chart.

Happy trading!



