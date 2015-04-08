Line

free only until the end of the week


The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies.

It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines.

Several parameters can be customized.

The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1.

It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session).

The colors of the various lines can be customized.

The buttons on the chart activate/deactivate the lines on the current time frame. If the time frame is changed, the setting will be disabled.

If certain lines are not needed, they can be activated/deactivated directly from the indicator panel instead of the button on the chart.

Happy trading!


Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me This indicator plots breakout detection zones, referred to as “Smart Breakout Channels”, which are based on volatility-normalized price movement. These zones are shown as dynamic boxes with volume overlays. The tool detects temporary accumulation or distribution ranges using a custom nor
Equity safe
Andrea Fontanini
Experts
This Ea is for the sole purpose of protecting your account. When the basket of operations present in the terminals reach a set profit in currency terms, the expert will close all trades. It will replicate the same behavior if the loss limit is reached. It is a simple but at the same time useful expert advisor for safeguarding the account and always keeping it active. It can be placed on any time frame or graph, the important thing is that it is inserted only once.
FREE
LineBreakeven
Andrea Fontanini
Utilities
Good morning, The following indicator is very useful when managing multiple trades on the same instrument. It allows you to see the average entry price for BUY and SELL trades. If there is an imbalance (as shown in the example photo), the indicator will display the averages of the SELL/BUY trades and a GOLD line that marks the breakeven price (excluding swap and commissions).
FREE
