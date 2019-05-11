VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows.

INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!! How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504.

VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts.

With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly copied to neighboring charts.

You no longer have to manually copy your lines and layout. In the figures and video below you can see and evaluate the operation of the VR Sync Charts tool.

Recommendations:

Set the indicator on all charts.

Enable the "Object selection by double-click" option in settings.

The program cannot be tested in the strategy tester; watch the video below.

Advantages

Synchronizes any graphic objects

Synchronizes charts with any timeframes

All updates are free

Suitable for both beginner and professional trader

Few settings, which allow you to select items to be synchronized

Supports all financial instruments (Forex, CFD, Crypto, Metalls, Futures)

Easy to install and configure; text and video manual included