VR Sync Charts
- Indicators
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Vladimir Pastushak🤝 Hello my friend! I'm glad to welcome you to my page!
- Version: 24.30
- Updated: 6 March 2024
- Activations: 20
VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows.
INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!!
How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504.
VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts.
With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly copied to neighboring charts.
You no longer have to manually copy your lines and layout. In the figures and video below you can see and evaluate the operation of the VR Sync Charts tool.
Recommendations:
- Set the indicator on all charts.
- Enable the "Object selection by double-click" option in settings.
- The program cannot be tested in the strategy tester; watch the video below.
Advantages
- Synchronizes any graphic objects
- Synchronizes charts with any timeframes
- All updates are free
- Suitable for both beginner and professional trader
- Few settings, which allow you to select items to be synchronized
- Supports all financial instruments (Forex, CFD, Crypto, Metalls, Futures)
- Easy to install and configure; text and video manual included
Versions: MetaTrader 5
More information in the blog go to
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Technical support, configurations, set files and trial period can be requested in chat group
10 из 5! Очень! Очень полезная утилита! Если используешь одновременно несколько открытых окон, то однозначно нужно иметь эту вещь! Реализация - просто улёт, гениально! Работает как швейцарские часы! Спасибо, Владимир!