VR Sync Charts

5

VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows.

INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!!

How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504.

VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts.

With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly copied to neighboring charts.

You no longer have to manually copy your lines and layout. In the figures and video below you can see and evaluate the operation of the VR Sync Charts tool.

Recommendations:

  • Set the indicator on all charts.
  • Enable the "Object selection by double-click" option in settings.
  • The program cannot be tested in the strategy tester; watch the video below.

Advantages

  • Synchronizes any graphic objects
  • Synchronizes charts with any timeframes
  • All updates are free
  • Suitable for both beginner and professional trader
  • Few settings, which allow you to select items to be synchronized
  • Supports all financial instruments (Forex, CFD, Crypto, Metalls, Futures)
  • Easy to install and configure; text and video manual included

Versions: MetaTrader 5

More information in the blog go to

Your feedback is the best gratitude for us! Leave feedback.

Technical support, configurations, set files and trial period can be requested in chat group

Reviews 9
varon
532
varon 2023.07.08 17:19 
 

10 из 5! Очень! Очень полезная утилита! Если используешь одновременно несколько открытых окон, то однозначно нужно иметь эту вещь! Реализация - просто улёт, гениально! Работает как швейцарские часы! Спасибо, Владимир!

aMagMa
132
aMagMa 2022.09.20 23:40 
 

For Multi Chart PA traders this is a very useful tool. Thank you and thanks for excellent support!!!

pete080368
1191
pete080368 2022.07.31 11:07 
 

excellent!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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VR System is not just an indicator, it is a whole, well-balanced trading system for trading on financial markets. The system is built on classical trading rules and a combination of indicators Moving Average and Donchian channel . The VR System takes into account the rules for entering the market, holding a position in the market and the rules for exiting a position. Simple trading rules, minimal risks, and clear instructions make the VR System an attractive trading strategy for traders in finan
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VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 4] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
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VR Color Levels MT5
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VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 5] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
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VR Trade Panel MT5
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VR Trade Panel is a professional trading panel designed to enhance convenience and reduce trading risks. Thanks to its simple interface and detailed guide, beginners will find it easier to learn the basics of trading and start practicing. Main principles of the panel: Comfort, Speed, Functionality. Instructions: [ How to install ], [ How to use ], [ Demo version ]. The program interface is intuitive and simple, allowing you to open a market position or place a pending order of any type in two cl
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The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
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VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
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4.75 (4)
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VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Close Orders MT5
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1 (1)
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The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
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VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
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VR Ticks
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Ticks is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts is t
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VR Orders History MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (2)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
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VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
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VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
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VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
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VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
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VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
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varon
532
varon 2023.07.08 17:19 
 

10 из 5! Очень! Очень полезная утилита! Если используешь одновременно несколько открытых окон, то однозначно нужно иметь эту вещь! Реализация - просто улёт, гениально! Работает как швейцарские часы! Спасибо, Владимир!

Marcus68
19
Marcus68 2022.11.07 05:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aMagMa
132
aMagMa 2022.09.20 23:40 
 

For Multi Chart PA traders this is a very useful tool. Thank you and thanks for excellent support!!!

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.09.21 08:28
Thank you!
pete080368
1191
pete080368 2022.07.31 11:07 
 

excellent!

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.09.21 08:28
Thank you!
Raj Singh
142
Raj Singh 2022.02.11 14:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.02.11 14:09
Thank you!
andrewsforex
45
andrewsforex 2021.07.26 06:58 
 

works great on blank charts, but I have an EA called " VR Trade Panel" and it will crash the whole MT4, over and over and over again! I wish the creator of this wonderful tool would look into it and see why it is crashing the whole MT4 when it is put on the same chart as this EA VR Trade Panel. You can contact me anytime concern this situation will be appreciated.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.07.27 09:00
Thank you! Working on a fix!
danish.saarin
29
danish.saarin 2020.07.29 03:31 
 

Tool was initially glitchy but it was my own hardware issue. Fantastic tool for all traders.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.02.11 14:09
Thank you!
Jose Ignacio Insausti Elizalde
389
Jose Ignacio Insausti Elizalde 2020.07.25 21:30 
 

Very good and quick comunication. Good indicator!

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.02.11 14:10
Thank you!
boettigerr
131
boettigerr 2020.07.24 18:39 
 

Great tool and extraordinary support from Vladimir!

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.02.11 14:10
Thank you!
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