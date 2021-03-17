EA Tiamat MT4
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The EA's strategy is based on the price movement from the support line to the resistance line, as implemented in the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27135
Each position has a stop loss and take profit.
BONUS: I will provide all buyers with an absolutely free trading expert for working with gold: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/61919
To get it, after the purchase, write me a Private message, please.
The EA does not use a grid and martingale system.
An intelligent system for monitoring the state of the market has been developed.
Recommended for EURUSD & GBPUSD (TF 1H).
- No dangerous strategies;
- Entries with Take Profit and Stop Loss;
- Trailing Stop to save the Profit;
- No Configuration needed;
- Unique Recovery System;
- Amazing Design;
- Passed Stress test with 99.9% since 2003;
- Changeable Risks;
- Best Quality & Support.
- MaxRisk (opt.) - Parameter for calculating a trading lot (can be optimized, affects the result);
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Take Profit (opt.) - Take Profit (can be optimized);
- Stop Loss (opt.) - Stop Loss (can be optimized);
- Trailing Start (if> 0, opt.) - Start of trailing stop (can be optimized);
- Trailing Step (opt.) - Trailing stop step (can be optimized);
- Volume ratio (opt.) - Volume ratio (can be optimized);
- Slippage - Maximum level of sagination;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread level;
- Comment to order - Comment to deals;
- Magic number - Magic number to distinguish your deals from others;
- Show info-text? - Displaying the information panel on the chart;
- Text size - The size of the text;
- Text color - Text color.