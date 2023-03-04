LazyBoy Scalper Scrapper

From the makers of the Successful              Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price

The Idea

You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again.

This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently.

Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from.

Not based on indicators which most of the time trade assumed successful patterns!

However based on a unique strategy that takes into consideration how general gold prices move and bounce, this EA delivers a very good success rate and at the same time protects your account against potential losses and goes around to make up for these losses.

With small lot size, daily profit accumulate to form a very decent weekly and monthly profit at the same time protect your account from big DrawDowns.

Watch this EA govern your account from both prospectives, high safety management as well as high profitability.

EA Features

  1. One selection and go EA. Yes everything is set for you by just selecting the Safety Level you wish to trade at.
  2. Included Advanced Switches for the advanced users to tweak few variables in the EA code to maximize the potential and to suit your own flavor of trading.
  3. Daily Profit Trading is another switch that allows to end trading as daily profit reaches a specific amount.
  4. High Safety comes with small lot size trading and reasonable weekly/monthly profits.
  5. On Chart Display Panel to show EA's current status in a glimpse.
  6. Ability switch to catch trends and win tons of money.
  7. Ability switch to open long term positions for specific situations, such as when gold at it's lowest price or highest price.
  8. Ability switch to open specific positions at certain price with specific direction.


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Experts
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The Revolution Great Achiever FT
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Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
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Aleksandr Shurgin
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A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
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Aleksandr Shurgin
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Saijohn Sanavong
Experts
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
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22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
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Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
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Yang Wu
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ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
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