Phoenix Gold EA MT4

"Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold"

#Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD

Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market.

Phoenix Gold project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market.
We value risk management so much that we always set Stop Loss on every order.
So the losses are always limited which help your portfolio to survive in the hardest situation.
These are the concepts of our product, Phoenix.

We developed our Phoenix product based on an assumption that there is no single best trading strategy that works in every situation.
Hence, we developed our product in the way that it can exploit different strategies (like trend trading, swing trading, price action, etc.) in different situations.

We are a team of experienced traders, software developers and data scientists.

In order to assure the quality, each strategy has to pass our unique strict *robustness test* by altering the historical chart over 10 years of backtesting in numerous ways (i.e. market slippage, wide spreads, price fluctuation, etc.). So we can ensure that our product is not overfit to the test data and able to endure fluctuation caused by the internet or brokers.

Then, our pipeline will analyze these high quality strategies and find the best combination for the current gold market to be exploited.

Phoenix Gold will always follow these conditions

  1. No hedging, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices

  2. Stop loss is set for every order

  3. Limited drawdown

  4. No scalping strategy, as it does not need sophisticated trading conditions or high execution speed


*The MT4 Backtest results below are using real tick data from TickData Suite.


Latest Backtesting Result v21.03

https://www.dropbox.com/s/h1tain587kvb68o/PhoenixGold-21.09.zip?dl=0


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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
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Nuttapol Chantrasmi
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"Optopus GBPJPY is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in GBPJPY" #Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #GBPJPY We are a team of experienced traders, software developers and data scientists. Optopus GBPJPY is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the GBPJPY market. Optopus GBPJPY project aims to provide a robust ada
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