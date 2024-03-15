Snow Eagle

TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50.


SNOW EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way.


Live Performance Click here.


  • Installation: load on one of the currency pairs supported.
  • Currency pairs: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,EURGBP,EURCHF.
  • Timeframe: M15.
  • Minimum account balance: 1000$.
  • Broker: The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN account.
  • Type of System: Mean-Reverting.


----------Settings---------

  • Show Panel: Enable/disable the view of the expert's panel on the chart.
  • Forex Symbols Suffix: Check that the symbols and suffixes on your broker are the same as those set by default( ex. EURGBP - EURGBP.c ).
  • Allow New Grid: enable or disable the opening of new grids (it doesn't affect the already opened grids).
  • Lot Calculation:
  • Fixed lot  : Set manualy the open lot size.
  • Low/Mid/High/Very High Risk : Automatic balance lot sizing  based on the risk set
  • Fixed Lot Value: opening size for fixed lot.
  • Allow Edging: Enable or disable the ability to open trades in both directions at the same time.
  • Max Drawdown % : Enter the percentage of the capital at which all trades will be closed.
  • Max Spread: Limit on max spread allowed to open trades (pips).
  • Max Symbol at a time: Limit on max number of symbol that can be traded simultaneously.



FINANCIAL FREEDOM

We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.


CHECK PERFORMANCE

MQL5: Financial Freedom Signals





Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.

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5 (2)
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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