NP Fincone
- Experts
- Mikita Borys
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 18 April 2024
- Activations: 10
NP (Night Pirate) - This adviser is a Scalper based on proprietary indicators.
Automated trading system for the most popular currency pairs GBPUSD.EURUSD.USDCAD.
Advisor catches volatility breakouts, using market momentum to their advantage.
This multi-currency adviser has a unique algorithm for processing orders.
Features:
- High% of winning trades
- Min deposit $ 100
- Easy to set up and use
- Each trade has a stop loss.
- The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd gbpusd nzdusd audusd m15.
- This EA determines the direction of the trend for the entry point to the market.
Advisor functions:
- Checking the signal
- Checking for opening the second order
- Checking for the appearance of fractals on each new candlestick
- Closing and deleting all orders Trailing
- Breakeven
- Getting information about orders
- Function for checking account funds to open an order
- Function-handler for errors when modifying orders
- Checks - is it possible to place another order
- Checking the minimum distance SL and its correction
- Checking the minimum distance TP and its correction
User didn't leave any comment to the rating