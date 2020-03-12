NP Fincone

NP (Night Pirate) - This adviser is a Scalper based on proprietary indicators.

Automated trading system for the most popular currency pairs GBPUSD.EURUSD.USDCAD.

Advisor catches volatility breakouts, using market momentum to their advantage.

This multi-currency adviser has a unique algorithm for processing orders.

Features:

  •  High% of winning trades
  •  Min deposit $ 100
  •  Easy to set up and use
  •  Each trade has a stop loss.
  •  The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd gbpusd nzdusd audusd m15.
  •  This EA determines the direction of the trend for the entry point to the market.

Advisor functions: 

  • Checking the signal 
  • Checking for opening the second order 
  • Checking for the appearance of fractals on each new candlestick 
  • Closing and deleting all orders Trailing 
  • Breakeven 
  • Getting information about orders 
  • Function for checking account funds to open an order 
  • Function-handler for errors when modifying orders 
  • Checks - is it possible to place another order 
  • Checking the minimum distance SL and its correction 
  • Checking the minimum distance TP and its correction

That is why I recommend relying on the signal readings

