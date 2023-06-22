EA Sky7 Golden

For Pair Gold Only

Martingle or Single Entry Type.

Setting :

Layer Entry Style :

1. Pip Step Entry (Recommended for Martingle type)

Recommended 250 points

2. Instant Entry (Recommended for Single Entry type but no SL)

Take Profit option :

1. By Golden Ratio Fibonacci Retracement

2. By Smart Averanging PIPS

Lot Size Style :

1. Lot Size Auto

2. Lot Size Manual (Recommended)

3. Lot Size Percentage (Still Working on it)

TimeFrame Signal Switch (Auto Scanning) :

1. M5

2. M15

3. M30

4. H1


I'm using Roboforex broker (RoboForex is ranked first among the Top 10 Best Forex Brokers in 2023)

Lets make money together by using my link.

Please contact me via https://linktr.ee/sky7even

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Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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