Chart Changer

Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments. When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button.

In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window, if there is no such chart, the indicator will open it if it exists in the market watch of this terminal.

For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize 42 buttons.

The indicator must be installed on all charts for which you need to switch.





Description of settings