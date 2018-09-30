Chart Changer
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Chart Changer
Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments. When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button.
In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window, if there is no such chart, the indicator will open it if it exists in the market watch of this terminal.
For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize 42 buttons.
The indicator must be installed on all charts for which you need to switch.
Description of settings
- Pair_x_x - the name of the financial instrument
- colorFont_x_x - background color
- colorText_x_x - text color
- Width - the width of the buttons
- Height - the height of the buttons
- Font_Size - font size, letter height
- Corner - the corner of the graph to be anchored
- border_color - border color of buttons
- string _font - font, name. For example: Arial Black, Georgia, Impact, Segoe Print, Comic Sans MS.
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