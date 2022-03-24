Trader Novus
- Experts
-
Salavat YulamanovThe broker provides a 100% Deposit Bonus.
https://rbfxdirect.com/ru/lk/?a=ygdm Roboforex
- Version: 1.0
- The Expert Advisor for MT4 sets pending pending levels during the European session! The value of the threshold is the distance from the current price, when a pending order is triggered, a market order will open and the opposite pending order will double, just 3 increase cycles further to take or stop! The takes and stops are calculated in such a way that the take order will cover the minus from the stop order, as a result, we will get a total + !!!
- 1 model of the situation, the first lot is 0.01, for example, in a sell, if there is a recoilless movement in one direction, for example, to take, then we get +
- 2 model of the situation, the first sell order 0.01 is opened and the price rolls back and clings (2 pending buy stop) an increased lot of 0.02 opens; the price goes to buy and reaches the take and we still get the total +
- 3 model of the situation, the first sell order 0.01 is opened and the price goes into a rollback and clings (2 pending buy stop) an increased lot of 0.02 is opened and the price reverses again and goes sell and grabs a pending 0.04 when the price moves further to take we get still general +
- set files in the discussion can be configured for any, can be used before the news release by time in the settings approximate sets in discussion
- Settings
- Lots = 0.01 Lot Size
- Porog = 250 Threshold for pending in pp
- Slip = 30 Slippage
- HOUR_OPEN = 15 Hour of postponing terminal time
- MINUTE_OPEN = 20 Minute of setting pending
- HOUR_CLOSE = 21 Trading End Hour -
- MINUTE_CLOSE = 20 Minute Trade Completion
- FILTR_TIME1 = true Time Filter On
- TIME1 = 19900 Time in seconds for 1 knee order
Buena idea, excelente trabajo. Es bueno que la equidad esté siempre cerca de la inversión y éste robot lo cumple. Gracias por crear éste Robot. Saludos