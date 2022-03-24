Trader Novus

4.5

  • The Expert Advisor for MT4 sets pending pending levels during the European session! The value of the threshold is the distance from the current price, when a pending order is triggered, a market order will open and the opposite pending order will double, just 3 increase cycles further to take or stop! The takes and stops are calculated in such a way that the take order will cover the minus from the stop order, as a result, we will get a total + !!!

  • 1 model of the situation, the first lot is 0.01, for example, in a sell, if there is a recoilless movement in one direction, for example, to take, then we get +
  • 2 model of the situation, the first sell order 0.01 is opened and the price rolls back and clings (2 pending buy stop) an increased lot of 0.02 opens; the price goes to buy and reaches the take and we still get the total +
  • 3 model of the situation, the first sell order 0.01 is opened and the price goes into a rollback and clings (2 pending buy stop) an increased lot of 0.02 is opened and the price reverses again and goes sell and grabs a pending 0.04 when the price moves further to take we get still general +
  • set files in the discussion can be configured for any, can be used before the news release by time in the settings approximate sets in discussion


  •              Settings

  •              Lots = 0.01                            Lot Size

  •              Porog = 250                           Threshold for pending in pp

  •              Slip = 30                                Slippage

  •              HOUR_OPEN = 15                   Hour of postponing terminal time

  •              MINUTE_OPEN = 20                Minute of setting pending

  •              HOUR_CLOSE = 21                 Trading End Hour -

  •              MINUTE_CLOSE = 20               Minute Trade Completion

  •              FILTR_TIME1 = true                Time Filter On

  •              TIME1 = 19900                       Time in seconds for 1 knee order



Reviews 4
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.03.30 00:14 
 

Buena idea, excelente trabajo. Es bueno que la equidad esté siempre cerca de la inversión y éste robot lo cumple. Gracias por crear éste Robot. Saludos

xerifefx
14
xerifefx 2025.07.28 20:38 
 

MUITO BOM ESSE EA, SÓ ACHO QUE ELE DEVERIA ABRIR MAIS ORDENS, POIS AS VEZES FICA VÁRIOS DIAS SEM ABRIR ORDEM! TIRANDO ISSO ELE É MUITO BOM!

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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Hitech! Professional Advisor for Maximum Profit with Minimum Risk!      Signals   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2363044?source=Site+Profile+Seller                                        Your key to stability in the market: Our trading advisor combines the power of algorithmic trading and deep market analysis. The system works exclusively from global support and resistance levels, which are formed on the basis of long-term data, ensuring the highest accuracy of entries. These are not just
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xerifefx
14
xerifefx 2025.07.28 20:38 
 

MUITO BOM ESSE EA, SÓ ACHO QUE ELE DEVERIA ABRIR MAIS ORDENS, POIS AS VEZES FICA VÁRIOS DIAS SEM ABRIR ORDEM! TIRANDO ISSO ELE É MUITO BOM!

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.03.30 00:14 
 

Buena idea, excelente trabajo. Es bueno que la equidad esté siempre cerca de la inversión y éste robot lo cumple. Gracias por crear éste Robot. Saludos

5fox5
28
5fox5 2024.03.05 08:39 
 

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