Ind Max Min Lot

5

The indicator shows the maximum and minimum number of lots, as well as the size of the symbol spread.

This information is needed to make a quick market entry decision based on the deposit maximum. The calculation considers free funds and funds sufficient for opening one lot.

Such situations are common when you participate in various forex contests or trade in the market using your funds to the maximum, as well as during periods of increased or decreased volatility.

The indicator provides the necessary data after it is launched in the symbol window. If you want to change the font size or shift the data in the symbol window, you can do this in the indicator settings (see the screenshot).

  • Fontsize - font size;
  • Xdistance - X coordinate distance in pixels relative to the binding angle;
  • Ydistance - Y coordinate distance in pixels relative to the binding angle.


Reviews 4
Silver Nikolay Fraga Lopez
261
Silver Nikolay Fraga Lopez 2023.10.28 22:25 
 

Es una herramienta útil para la gestión del riesgo, muchas gracias

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator   A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD   the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts ( read more on this in my bl
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Lucky Star WPR
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Adapted RSI indicator (according to DeMark), automatically constructed Fibonacci lines and convenient active information panel create reliable conditions for profitable multicurrency trading by the advisor Signals Provider RSI and Fibonacci Attaching EA to different windows of currency pairs creates a hedging effect (minimizing the risk of unforeseen market price fluctuations). To do this, after attaching EA to the currency pair window, you need to change the MagicNumber number and, accordingly,
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Smart Worm Scalper —  Adaptive Scalper based on ATR, MA, RSI and candlestick patterns.    Smart Worm Scalper is built on a biological model of searching for a "comfort zone." Instead of rigid grids or risky Martingale strategies, the EA operates on the "worm" principle, constantly adapting its "skin" (volatility boundaries) to the external environment. This professional trading expert utilizes a unique algorithm of dynamic overbought and oversold zones. Unlike classic indicators, the EA adapts t
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Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2024.10.24 16:22 
 

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ERozen
205
ERozen 2024.06.03 08:34 
 

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Silver Nikolay Fraga Lopez
261
Silver Nikolay Fraga Lopez 2023.10.28 22:25 
 

Es una herramienta útil para la gestión del riesgo, muchas gracias

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.17 11:28 
 

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