ATR Bands MT4

ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT4

The ATR Bands indicator for MT4 is designed to assist traders in managing risk and navigating market volatility. By using the Average True Range (ATR), it helps identify key price levels and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit zones.

Key Features:

  • ATR-Based Bands: The indicator calculates dynamic upper and lower bands using ATR. These bands adjust based on price volatility, helping to indicate potential support and resistance levels.
  • Customizable Parameters: Traders can modify the ATR Period and ATR Multiplier to suit their strategy. Lower periods result in more responsive bands, while higher values smooth out short-term fluctuations for long-term trend analysis.
  • Upper Offset Source Options: The indicator offers the flexibility to choose between the closing price or wicks for offsetting the bands, allowing better accommodation for volatile market conditions.
  • Take-Profit Zones: An optional feature for displaying take-profit bands, which are projected based on a predefined reward/risk ratio. These zones align with the stop-loss bands to support more precise trade management.

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If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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