Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram

Hello



This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram

with sum of profit or Loss Pips

you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram

please watch our video to see how it is fast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI





you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE







and you must download this files

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing

then unzip files then put Files in same folder in mql4 folder





you must make options in MetaTradr like this photo

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I34XTlkrGukMzbZVPCYIvfndyRjETLNm/view?usp=sharing

add this

https://api.telegram.org





good luck

--------------------------------------------------------------

السلام عليكم





هذا الاكسبيرت لإرسال تفاصيل الصفقات عند فتح أو إغلاق اي صفقة بالاضافة لأنه يرسل إحصائيات بعدد النقاط المحققة إلى قناتك في تليجرام





شارك صفقاتك مع عملاؤك الموجودين في قناتك





يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو الخاص بنا لتعرف مدى سرعة ارسال الاشعارات

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI

يجب ان يكون لديك قناة تليجرام وتعمل بوت وتعطيه الصلاحيات وتحصل على التوكن

شاهد هذا الفيديو وستعرف كيف

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE





يجب ان تقوم بتحميل هذا الملف المضغوط

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing

ثم تفك الصغط عنه وتضع الملفات في مكانها الصحيح بنفس اسم المجلد الذي بداخل مجلد

mql4





وتجعل الخيارات في ميتاتريدر مثل هذه الصورة

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I34XTlkrGukMzbZVPCYIvfndyRjETLNm/view?usp=sharing

هذه هي الاضافة

https://api.telegram.org





بالتوفيق ان شاء الله