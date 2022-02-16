HackedButtons1pair Easy Telegram Trading

The whole day there is no opportunity to monitor the terminal, but the phone is at hand.

This is both an indicator and a utility for trading buttons from Telegram on a fixed lot. You can both scalp on M5 chart or wait for a good entry point on Daily chart. I decided to combine 3 projects into one (MTF Demarker values, profit calculating with cross orders and updating content-info in the buttons themselves), I wanted to make the functionality more easy and convenient than the standard Metatrader.

Look on the video to understand more detailed how it work, I hope it is unusual and can be useful.

What's in the settings:

Fixed lot, trading pair, stop level, slippage, the key to your telegram channel and milliseconds for updating quotes (set more than 2 seconds to avoid getting into the spam list by IP).

This system allows you to get away from tracking charts all day long, focus on overbought / oversold markets and enter a fixed lot safely, without excessive involvement.

DeMarker multitimeframes indicating:

- strong oversold (big blue square)

- oversold (blue circle)

- neutral position (gray circle)

- overbought (red circle)

- strong overbought (big red square)



