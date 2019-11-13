ZigZag History with Reverse Level

This indicator is based on the previous option (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37376) and includes all completions at the time of creation.

Availability of additional data allows to understand more deeply the principle of work as this indicator and original.

Points on extrema of bars show history of a portrayal of extrema as before.

Levels of a reverse show as far as the price for formation of a new shoulder has to deviate.

The Price noise parameter has a special impact (the name "deviation" in my opinion did not capture the essence and did not promote understanding).

Parameters:

Depth - is depth of search of a local extremum in bars;

Price noise - is standard value of price noise for the current timeframe and the tool;

Backstep - is depth of correction of global extrema in bars;

Show History - to switch ON/OFF display of history;

Show Reverse Level - to switch ON/OFF display of levels of a reverse;

On minute calc - is switching ON/OFF of calculation on minute bar (it is switched off - calculation on each tic).