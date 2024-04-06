TeconLab Data Collector

TeconLab Indicator User Guide

Overview

The TeconLab Indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users, fine-tuned to gather price information, including Date, Time, Open, High, Low, Close, and Volume, and update this data in real-time. Uniquely, this indicator autonomously refreshes the CSV file every minute or less, meaning there's no need for manual restarts—just activate it once, and it will continuously collect data as long as MT4 is running. It maintains the latest data according to the size (number of candles) specified by the user, ensuring the information remains current and focused on the most recent market activity. Supporting data collection for up to 10 different currency pairs or instruments, the TeconLab Indicator operates independently, proving to be a versatile tool for all trading strategies.

Data Storage Location

All collected data is saved in CSV files within the MT4 directory. To access these files:

  1. Go to "File" in your MT4 toolbar.
  2. Select "Open Data Folder".
  3. Navigate to the "MQL4" folder, then the "Files" folder. Here, you'll find all the CSV files generated by the TeconLab Indicator.

Adding Symbols

You have the flexibility to input up to 10 symbols for data collection. This feature is crucial for traders monitoring multiple currency pairs or instruments. It's important to input the symbol names accurately, noting that some symbols might include special characters like # at the end or other prefixes (e.g., EURUSD#, EURUSDm). Verify the exact symbol names from your MT4 Market Watch window to ensure accurate data collection.

Selecting Timeframes

The indicator allows the selection of timeframes from 1 minute (M1) to 1 month (MN1), including:

  • M1, M5, M15, M30 (Minutes)
  • H1, H4 (Hours)
  • D1 (Daily)
  • W1 (Weekly)
  • MN1 (Monthly)

The chosen timeframe directly influences the granularity of the collected data. Select a timeframe that aligns with your analysis needs or trading strategy.

Specifying Candle Length

The length parameter enables you to define the number of candles (data points) to be saved for each symbol. 

Running the Indicator

A standout feature of the TeconLab Indicator is its ability to function on any chart, irrespective of the displayed symbol. This means you can apply the indicator to any chart window, and it will focus solely on collecting data for the symbols you've specified. This design ensures an efficient data collection process, tailored to your chosen instruments, without being influenced by the current chart's symbol.

Guidance for Use

  • Symbol Input: Ensure the accuracy of the symbol names as they appear on your MT4 platform. Incorrect or misspelled symbols will lead to data collection errors.
  • Timeframe Selection: Opt for a timeframe that best meets your data requirements. The data timeframe can vary from M1 to MN1, affecting your analysis depth.
  • Candle Length: Set the length according to the analysis depth you need, considering both the necessity for detailed data and file size constraints.
  • Flexibility: Benefit from the indicator's flexibility by running it on any chart window while collecting data for your specified symbols. This allows uninterrupted analysis of other charts.

Conclusion

The TeconLab Indicator enhances the MT4 experience with a user-friendly, highly customizable method for collecting real-time price data across multiple symbols and timeframes.



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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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