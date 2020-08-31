SimpleTPT

Product Overview

This tool is discretionary trading aid that executes a one-time entry when the conditions are set.

  • Action after the newest bar is fixed (opening action)
    For example, there is no need to worry about being pruned by the shadow of the same price before that if you set it in the condition of when the closing price was broken.
    It is not possible to set complicated conditions, and it is not designed for continuous automatic trading, but since it works after the time period is fixed, it may be a more convincing entry than general limit price order and stop price order.

  • TP/SL can be set
    You can set the take profit and stop loss at the time of entry.
    For stop loss, it works in two stages. Fixed stop loss value is set at the time of entry, and if there is a variable stop loss setting immediately afterwards, it will be updated to that value.

  • Moving averages and objects can be used
    Moving averages (up to two) and some objects can be used to trigger an entry.


usage

  1. Place the ex4 file in the MQL4/Experts folder and apply it to any chart. (There is no restriction on currency pairs, etc.)
    The function of the EA is used, so allow automatic trading.
  2. Please set up each parameter in the input dialog. Fields marked with * are required.
  3. When it has been successfully installed, a panel will appear at the lower left corner.
    If all the conditions are correct, click the "OFF" button in the panel to switch to "ON". Wait until the condition is met or the expiration date has passed.
There is no settlement function other than TP/SL. Only one position is allowed in one way per the same magic number.

    *) Even in the ON state, if there are conditions or expiration errors, it will not work.
    *) When MT4 is restarted for some reason, it will be turned off.
    *) Please do not exit MT4 during the waiting period as well as normal EA. (Even if you exit after entry is completed, there is no problem.)
    *) Please try out the demo account before using the real account.


Available Objects

  • Horizontal Line
  • Trendline
Cautions when using objects
If the object with the name set in the "Object Name" cannot be found after setting the EA's properties, an error message will be displayed.
If the message is displayed "SET OK" but the object is not found on the chart, it may be that the object is hidden outside of the screen because the chart has been advanced.
 Please, check to see if any of these objects remain from  [Right Click] -> [Objects List].


Reference: Error Pattern

  • Expired. (Even after the entry is completed, it will be treated as expired.
  • The same item is selected for both entry condition 1 and 2.
  • An object is selected as the entry condition, but no object name is set.
  • An object corresponding to the object name cannot be found, or an object other than the available object has been set.


About Parameters

* = required.

[ INDICATOR SETTINGS ]

Chart TimeFrame*
   The chart's time frame in which the EA is placed.it will automatically switch to the time frame chart set up here.

MA Period(Fast)
   Period for MA (short term). Set to use MA for entry.

MA Period(Slow)
   Period for MA (long term). Set to use MA for entry.

MA Mode
    Type of MA (common for Fast and Slow). Set to use MA for entry.
    *)The time frame used for MA depends on "Chart TimeFrame" settings.

[ CONDITION SETTINGS ]

BUY or SELL*
    Choose Buy or Sell.

Expiry Time Type*
    Select whether to determine the expiration time in server (broker) time or local time.

Expiry Time*
    Expirationtime of the entry reservation.

[1] Front*
    Entry condition1

        MA(Fast)
        MA(Slow)
        Open:opening price
        Close:closing price
        High:high price
        Low:low price
        Object：object(Set an any object name with the following "Object name".)

[1] Operator*
    Entry condition comparison operator

[1] Rear*
    Entry condition2

[1] Object Name
    Any object name (Valid when you select an "Object". It must be the same as the name of the corresponding object on the chart)

[ TRADE SETTINGS ]

Lots*
    Lots

Slippage( pips )*
    Any value.

Takeprofit( pips )*
    Any value. If set "0(zero)", means not use.

Stoploss:Static( pips )*
    Any value. If set "0(zero)", means not use.

Stoploss:Variable( Bars )
    Variable stop loss. Any value. If set "0(zero)", means not use.
    Stop loss is set to the highest (at SELL) and lowest (at BUY) value within the set number of bars. (The stop level is not taken into account.)

Magic Number*

Comment
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Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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