Percentage Stop

5

A simple risk management tool that closes all open orders if equity drops by a specified percentage. This tool is useful if you are running multiple EAs and multiple charts and pairs in order to control your risk.

All orders will close accordingly. Once it hits specified percentage drawdown the closing of all orders cannot be stopped. The EA will reset once all orders are closed, until account equity drops again relative to account balance.

Use at your own risk.

  • This is only for MT4.
  • There is only one parameter.
  • The only parameter is StopPercent.
  • The default percentage is set at 40. As in 40 percent.
  • Option to switch control panel information on/off added.
  • Option to disable percentage stop mechanism while displaying control information added.

Reviews 2
kokines
64
kokines 2024.01.31 10:53 
 

Very good job!

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Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Risk Manager Basic
Vincent Ocasla
Utilities
A fundamental component to have within your trading arsenal is the ability to properly control and manage risk effectively. This tool offers a basic but comprehensive means to manage each and every trade position appropriately. It can be used across different markets that require percentage-based calculations as opposed to simply measuring the difference in pip or point size i.e. the method for calculating take profit and stop loss in FX currency markets is usually a fixed point/pip size vs. p
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BORIS GOLICIN
550
BORIS GOLICIN 2025.03.17 10:59 
 

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kokines
64
kokines 2024.01.31 10:53 
 

Very good job!

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