HMA Grid EA is a grid system which analyzes trend based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) indicator.

Unlike the Simple Moving Average (SMA) the curve of HMA attempts to give an accurate signal by minimizing lags and improving the smoothness.

This EA proposes two trading strategies which combine a slow period HMA to identify the main trend and a short period HMA to identify short trend reversal movement. This combination make usually sell and buy signals accurate and in case if the trend reverse with a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.

This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size after the stop loss is reached. The grid size is limited for more safety.





Inputs

Money Management

Money Management (mm) Method - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss

Fixed Lot - initial lot (used when mm is "Fixed Lot");

Percent Lot - initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when mm is "Percentage Balance");

Fixed Stop Loss - stop loss in account currency (used when mm is "Fixed Lot");

Stop Loss based on % balance - stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when mm is "Percentage Balance");

Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation;

Grid

Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders;

Take Profit - take profit;

Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss;

Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time

HMA

HMA long period - number of period for slow HMA;

HMA short period - number of period for short HMA;

HMA signal - Type of signal to use;

Other parameters

Trail Distance - trailing stop distance;

Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers;

Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.