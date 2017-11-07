HMA grid EA

3.67
  • Experts
  • Dorian Baranes
    Dorian Baranes

    Dorian Baranes

    3.7 (129)
    I am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
    I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
    9 products 10 topics 19 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 5 June 2018

HMA Grid EA is a grid system which analyzes trend based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) indicator.

Unlike the Simple Moving Average (SMA) the curve of HMA attempts to give an accurate signal by minimizing lags and improving the smoothness.

This EA proposes two trading strategies which combine a slow period HMA to identify the main trend and a short period HMA to identify short trend reversal movement. This combination make usually sell and buy signals accurate and in case if the trend reverse with a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.

This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size after the stop loss is reached. The grid size is limited for more safety.


Inputs

Money Management

  • Money Management (mm) Method - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss
  • Fixed Lot - initial lot (used when mm is "Fixed Lot");
  • Percent Lot - initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when mm is "Percentage Balance");
  • Fixed Stop Loss - stop loss in account currency (used when mm is "Fixed Lot");
  • Stop Loss based on % balance - stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when mm is "Percentage Balance");
  • Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation;

Grid

  • Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders;
  • Take Profit - take profit;
  • Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss;
  • Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time

HMA

  • HMA long period - number of period for slow HMA;
  • HMA short period - number of period for short HMA;
  • HMA signal - Type of signal to use;

Other parameters

  • Trail Distance - trailing stop distance;
  • Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers;
  • Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.
My other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dorian75/seller

Reviews 16
saomaiap
164
saomaiap 2022.05.31 13:12 
 

Rất tốt

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2022.04.10 10:54 
 

Very good BOT so far. It is allways as good, the way a trader is using it. The money is not flying itself through the window to someone. The BOT needs to be optimized from time to time, to working(well balanced) perfectly. Brilliant work and flawless working. Dont be greedy. The BOT deserves a 5 Star Rating, and not 3.55 in my opinion. Good profits and no losses, if it is well optimized. Thanks to the author.

LeeNuttall1711
30
LeeNuttall1711 2018.02.28 18:06 
 

So Far so good, good profit over the last 3 months. Author responds quickly

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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
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5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
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Experts
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
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EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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4 (11)
Experts
This EA is a free version of Vino EA . Unlike the full version, the parameters cannot be changed and the lot size is set to 0.01. Description Vino EA is a grid Expert Advisor using mainly customized oscillators to analyze the market prices and volatility in order to identify trend reversals. It uses a grid of orders which increases the lot size only after the stop loss is reached. It includes an automatic stop loss, which computes the stop loss value based on the volatility of prices. Require
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Tigergrid EA Free Version
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Experts
This EA is a free version of Tiger Grid which is available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33835 Tiger Grid EA is an expert advisor using trading strategy  which has been developed by using machine learning concepts. It has passed 14 years of backtest of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 to 2018. The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend signal has a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.  This system uses a gr
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4.44 (16)
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This indicator analyzes in parallel price charts for multiple currency pairs on all timeframes and notifies you as soon as a double tops or double bottoms pattern has been identified. Definition Double Top / Double Bottom pattern Double Top is a trend reversal pattern which are made up of two consecutive peaks that are more and less equal with a trough in-between. This pattern is a clear illustration of a battle between buyers and sellers. The buyers are attempting to push the security but are
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5 (1)
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This indicator analyzes in parallel the moving average for multiple currencies and timeframes. It sends a notification when the trends are in alignment for all timeframes. To get better assessment of the trend strength, it shows as well a ratio between the number of pips reached from the current trend and the average of pips reached from the previous trends. Features Loads automatically historical price data from broker server; Tracks all currency pairs for all timeframes in parallel; Configure
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Dorian Baranes
2.5 (2)
Experts
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MACD Double
Dorian Baranes
Indicators
This indicator calculates buy and sell signals by using MACD indicator on two timeframes. MACD is a trend-following showing the relationship between two moving averages of the closing price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line". This indicator has 2 modes to calculate the buy/sell signals: - MACD crosses 0 line - MACD cross
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Mahdi Akhlaghi
20
Mahdi Akhlaghi 2024.05.30 20:45 
 

Hi when I restart mt4 software (or after it updates automatically and restart) or turn off and then turn on EA (AutoTrading), It closes all its orders, instead of checking them again and continuing its strategy. 2nd problem: when I close one of its orders manually it doesn't understand and it doesn't consider it. thanks

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.29 05:37 
 

Negative feedback!

saomaiap
164
saomaiap 2022.05.31 13:12 
 

Rất tốt

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2022.04.10 10:54 
 

Very good BOT so far. It is allways as good, the way a trader is using it. The money is not flying itself through the window to someone. The BOT needs to be optimized from time to time, to working(well balanced) perfectly. Brilliant work and flawless working. Dont be greedy. The BOT deserves a 5 Star Rating, and not 3.55 in my opinion. Good profits and no losses, if it is well optimized. Thanks to the author.

Mohamad Arif Bin Adam
119
Mohamad Arif Bin Adam 2022.04.07 09:15 
 

slow profit

Abraham Usman Asanji
486
Abraham Usman Asanji 2021.08.25 14:48 
 

Great EA... whipsaw is the enemy of this EA. So please add ADX to avoid trading during low volatility and News Filter to avoid big slippage.

Andre Germe
441
Andre Germe 2021.05.29 01:14 
 

very good on 4 hours timeframe, again good on 1 hour, avoid under especially with grid, i limit at 2 trades and the 2nd trade 30 pips factor 1.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:09 
 

4 * for the developer's work.

Shady Shata
1508
Shady Shata 2020.07.10 04:35 
 

big loss

Fernando F. Souto
523
Fernando F. Souto 2020.05.31 06:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2020.04.09 11:57 
 

Good but big loss

I use it without martingale.

Roman Efimov
575
Roman Efimov 2020.01.28 18:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yardley Zuniga
417
Yardley Zuniga 2019.06.13 18:06 
 

nope

John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2018.05.05 10:10 
 

I have had this EA running on my live account from December 2017 and have received really good results. This EA and a couple of other now form part of my portfolio and based on the good results from HMAgrid EA I will buy or rent the Wolfgrid EA very soon.

Highly recommend this one.

Update: Nov 2018

I have decided to reduce my rating as this EA will take large losses every few months

LeeNuttall1711
30
LeeNuttall1711 2018.02.28 18:06 
 

So Far so good, good profit over the last 3 months. Author responds quickly

sindicato
94
sindicato 2017.11.25 08:15 
 

Very good EA

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