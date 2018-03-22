Copy MT4 copier Demo

Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier, limited to lot size of 0.01

Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 (MT5<->MT5 version is available; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4).

Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot). Configure order copying (include pending orders or copy only open positions). Select of trading time. Copy Take profit and Stop Loss or select custom values. Add/removes suffixes and prefixes, and also replace symbols if they are different. Time of order relevance. Copy from one to several terminals.

The copier runs both as the provider of trades (master) and the receiver of trades (slave).





Settings for Master account

Mode - select the operation mode: master or slave.

- select the operation mode: master or slave. TimerMs - update frequency: writing for master, reading for slave.

- update frequency: writing for master, reading for slave. AddPrefix - add a prefix to symbols on master.

- add a prefix to symbols on master. AddSuffix - add a suffix to symbols on master.

- add a suffix to symbols on master. DelPrefix - remove a prefix from symbols on master.

- remove a prefix from symbols on master. DelSuffix - remove a suffix from symbols on master.

- remove a suffix from symbols on master. ReplaceSymbols - replace symbols by the specified values on the master (separated by commas).

- replace symbols by the specified values on the master (separated by commas). OffsetHourForMaster - offset of the time zone from master. For example, if the master account has a time zone greater by one hour, set a value of -1 to equalize master and slave.

- offset of the time zone from master. For example, if the master account has a time zone greater by one hour, set a value of -1 to equalize master and slave. Magic - if greater than zero on master, copies only the order with this magic number. On slave, simply opens deals with this magic number.





Settings for slave account