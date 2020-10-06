Naomi Scalper

Recommended Broker and Utility Capabilities

For optimal use of this utility, it is advisable to choose a broker like RoboForex or a similar one that offers fast order execution and low spreads.

Utility Description:

The purpose of this utility is to manage market orders, including opening new trades and optimizing losing positions using an internal algorithm. The utility incorporates trend filtering and various types of trailing stops and take profits, making it versatile for trading any instruments across all timeframes.

Features:

  • Algorithmic Trading: The algorithm operates separately for buy and sell trades, allowing simultaneous trading in both directions.
  • Risk Management: If the open orders do not yield a profit, a StopOut feature automatically closes all losing trades.
  • Flexibility: This utility can be used as an addition to existing trading strategies or as a standalone trading system, providing numerous opportunities for traders.

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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Dimitar Prodanov
401
Dimitar Prodanov 2022.12.20 15:08 
 

Как-то странно, но програмка не запускаеться .

Yaroslav Varankin
37329
Reply from developer Yaroslav Varankin 2022.12.20 15:15
Здравствуйте она должна работать
Это не експерт но он работает как експерт
Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2021.11.12 06:04 
 

No activity permitted because this EA doesn't belong in the script folder. Furthermore, when I replaced it, into the expert folder, there's no activity allowed. Contrary, I'd love to see your Naomi Scalper fulfill it's potential!

Yaroslav Varankin
37329
Reply from developer Yaroslav Varankin 2021.11.12 08:05
Ok thanks you
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