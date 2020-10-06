Naomi Scalper
- Utilities
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 October 2020
Recommended Broker and Utility Capabilities
For optimal use of this utility, it is advisable to choose a broker like RoboForex or a similar one that offers fast order execution and low spreads.
Utility Description:
The purpose of this utility is to manage market orders, including opening new trades and optimizing losing positions using an internal algorithm. The utility incorporates trend filtering and various types of trailing stops and take profits, making it versatile for trading any instruments across all timeframes.
Features:
- Algorithmic Trading: The algorithm operates separately for buy and sell trades, allowing simultaneous trading in both directions.
- Risk Management: If the open orders do not yield a profit, a StopOut feature automatically closes all losing trades.
- Flexibility: This utility can be used as an addition to existing trading strategies or as a standalone trading system, providing numerous opportunities for traders.
Как-то странно, но програмка не запускаеться .
Это не експерт но он работает как експерт