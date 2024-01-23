Ultra KZM MT4

Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time.

You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space)

1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608

2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 

Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in multi-pairs but you can backtest in MT5 version from the link down below

Ultra KZM MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109468?source=Site+Market+Product+Page


I reccomended you to study the concept, principle, parmeters meaning, and everything, from the user manual from my blog : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753961



Features

  • Use the new strategy (Grid+Correlation)
  • Does not use Martingale
  • Only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Easy to use (most parameters have already set you need to adjust a few parameters)
  • Can determine trading zone
  • There is function notify through Line

Requirements

  • We recommend to run EA in ECN (low spread) account together with swap-free. Broker that corresponding to these conditions such as GMI, Vantage, DooPrime, weltrade, hfm, etc.(ECN account but no swap-free included may give the very large different result)
  • Leverage :  Min 1:200 and above
  • Minimum deposit : 1000$/cent
  • Must use VPS to run


Important thing you should know!!!!!

  • Grid in this EA apply on TDP graph (The meaning of TDP grahp explained in my blog). It does not apply on currency graph like other EA. I reccomend you to read my blog to understand the mechanics of this EA before running.


How to install

  • You need to attach EA in only one chart (recommend EURUSD) with any time frame (every timeframe will give the same running result)

  • You should check in MarketWatch if there is every pairs that EA required for trading (To ensure right click in MarketWatch and click show all)


Instruction of setting

You can run EA without changing any parameters except the level of risk from " Lot Sizing Method " Parameter, and Suffix of currency.

1. Lot Sizing Method : You can choose any of these choices depend on your desire

1) Very Low Risk - Profit around 20-30% per year

2) Low Risk - Profit around 30-40% per year

3) Medium Risk - Profit around 50-60% per year

4) High Risk - Profit around 80-90% per year

5) Very High Risk - Profit around 150-170% per year

6) Fixed Lot

7) Based On Balance

8) Based On Equity


2. Suffix of Currency: If your broker uses suffix such as EURUSD_c. You should specify _c in Suffix parameter. Otherwise EA will not work.




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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
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