Gold Digger Martingale Robot

is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor based on Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Each entry point is calculated using an advanced entry filter based on Price Action by following the trend.





Advantages

Money management system.

Indicators are Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for filter sideway and scalping by following the trend.

Easy to set up.





Requirements

Symbols: XAUUSD H4.

Minimum deposit: $500.

Leverage: 1:400-1:500.

Any account with fast execution and low spreads.

VPS hosting is recommended.





Input parameters

- Magic Number for setting, It will be associated with each order. It ensures that EA will not modify or close orders opened by another EA running on the same account.- Initial lot start.- Martingale after loss factor.- Pips.- true/false for enabling or disabling to the audio alert when trading.





Recommendations

Fixed lot MM_Martingale_Start 0.01 and MM_Martingale_LossFactor 0.01-0.05 per each 1000 units of the deposit currency. Use a separate trading account. Use a VPS.

Feel free to contact me if you have a question. I will answer as soon as possible.