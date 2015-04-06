Oil Pumper H4

This EA has been developed for LIGHT CRUDE OIL (WTI) H4 timeframe, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account.

This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the HIGHEST LEVEL after some time of consolidationIt uses STOP pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS. To catch more profit there is also a TRAILING PROFIT function provided.

  1. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps.
  2. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
  3. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
  4. Everything is already set up for H4 timeframe. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk. 

EA has been backtested on more than 12-year long M1 FUTURES DATA and verified on REAL TICK DATA from broker with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Robustness tests:
    • Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
  • ExitTimeOnFriday = 21.00 - every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
  • MagicNumber = 25398 - trade ID.
  • CustomComment = Oil Pumper H4 - custom comment in history.
  • EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
  • DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart


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