Home
EURUSD
1.17238 0.05%
GBPUSD
1.34390 0.27%
USDJPY
147.137 0.05%
USDCHF
0.79744 0.08%
GOLD
3854.98 0.27%
SILVER
46.923 0.77%
BITCOIN
120574.90 2.64%
ETHEREUM
4503.79 4.10%
S&P 500
6720.80 0.22%
NIKKEI
45039 0.55%
DAX
24509.6 1.13%
BRENT
64.09 2.09%

MQL5 Programs Market

Dozens of new automated trading applications appear in the MQL5 Market every day. Choose the right app among 10,000 products and forget about unnecessary routine operations of manual trading.

Sell your algorithmic trading programs through the largest store of trading applications!

Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (291)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (13)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.41 (17)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.83 (24)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Check my profile MT4 V
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for modern traders. ORB has surged in popularity for its ability to capture early market momentum, and this EA rep
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (5)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. Click here -> SGear Signal to monitor the live signal. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGea
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (10)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $390, next 20 copies — $550.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.36 (11)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (66)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for now This EA is built for long-term, controlled
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (556)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t

Trading Signals

Choose a suitable trading strategy and subscribe to it with a few clicks. All Signals are provided with detailed statistics and informative charts.

Become a trading signal provider and sell subscriptions to thousands of traders around the world. With the Signals service, your successful strategy can generate income with a small start-up budget!

Daniel Moraes Da Silva Daniel Moraes Da Silva
4.17 (8)
NoPain MT5 1 547% growth since 2021 Reliability  8% Algo trading 73 Copy for 30 USD per month
Jan Stancel Jan Stancel
5 (4)
JS SmartGrid Signal MG01 1 509% growth since 2024 Reliability  96% Algo trading 105 Copy for 30 USD per month
Bui Huy Dat Bui Huy Dat
3.81 (12)
MSC Gold Invest Pro 367% growth since 2023 Reliability  65% Algo trading 25 Copy for 39 USD per month
Chi Hang Lee Chi Hang Lee
TTM Stable Run 655 5 721% growth since 2021 Reliability  97% Algo trading 11 Copy for 30 USD per month
Victor Gomez Sanchez Victor Gomez Sanchez
2.67 (27)
Deux ex machina 5 011% growth since 2021 Reliability  99% Algo trading 4 Copy for 30 USD per month
Phan Van Phuoc Phan Van Phuoc
3.81 (7)
KingFX AU 12 863% growth since 2022 Reliability  99% Algo trading 25 Copy for 40 USD per month
LU KUEI LIEH LU KUEI LIEH
4.6 (5)
MCA100 1 119% growth since 2023 Reliability  100% Algo trading 37 Copy for 30 USD per month
Yunmin Fang Yunmin Fang
3.47 (5)
NeroSignal 1 103% growth since 2024 Reliability  100% Algo trading 18 Copy for 60 USD per month
Mohd Azlan Md Nor Mohd Azlan Md Nor
4.5 (2)
Ronin47 8E AUDCAD Since July 2024 Set 2 679% growth since 2024 Reliability  100% Algo trading 10 Copy for 50 USD per month
Ngo Thanh Minh Ngo Thanh Minh
2.83 (2)
Gold pro 1 769% growth since 2025 Reliability  89% Algo trading 16 Copy for 30 USD per month

Forex VPS for MetaTrader 4/5

We will offer a server with the lowest ping and the best execution
Equinix LD4
London, UK
51.5235, -0.636
Equinix NY4
New York, US
40.7765, -74.072
Equinix SP3
Sau Paulo, Brazil
-23.4663, -46.8634
Equinix HK1
Hong Kong
22.3656, 114.1171
Servers.com AMS1
Amsterdam, Netherlands
52.3918, 4.665
Servers.com MOW1
Moscow, Russia
55.736, 37.721
Falkenstein FSN1
Falkenstein, Germany
50.4788, 12.3327
Interxion FRA3/FRA8
Frankfurt, Germany
52.3918, 4.665
Aurora 1
Chicago, US
42.0011, -87.9571
Mumbai
Mumbai, India
19.1131, 72.8925
Johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa
-25.9305, 28.1362
Singapore
Singapore
1.3226704, 103.9186452

Jobs for Freelancers

Order a custom technical indicator, a trading robot or any other app for the MetaTrader platforms from trusted developers.

Professional programmers deal with hundreds of orders in the MQL5 Freelance section with guaranteed payment and instant withdrawal of earnings through convenient payment systems.

Translate Indicator + Strategy from Pinescript (TradingView)
65+ USD
Hello I need a professional developer to code my indicator with my strategy and settings for TradingView I have specific requirements, how i want my bot settings to be, i have a video explanation for all the requirements after programming. I'm going to connect it with a bridge and a webhook Contact me only if you can handle it, and you know about TradingView, it's a complex code with a little budget, but I will
1 Application
MQL5 Experts
Flush robot
30 - 200 USD
This bot must be able to trade and make good profits.it must be able to trade any amount.it must have the best strategy.be able to enter and exit markets.the bot should analyze and make disicions
5 Applications
MQL5 Experts
Need a website where i can pubThe hosting and domain are available, plus the proposed logo Ilish my result to
50+ USD
Hello I need a developer, basically, you can know EA because I want a website where my trading result will be uploaded through myFxBook i want it to be manual uploading, no EAs The hosting and domain are available, along with the proposed logo I want to use for the website. Kindly reach out if you can handle it. My budget is $50
7 Applications
MQL5 Design Forex Collection of data on the internet Uploading data to a website
TMP Trader
30 - 200 USD
TMP Trader – MT4 Indicator Project Specification This document outlines the required features and specifications for a custom MT4 indicator named TMP Trader. The tool is based on a price-action strategy that uses manually drawn trap zones to detect high-probability trade setups. The focus is on visual candle/body strength filtering, engulfing confirmation, and manual control of zones and trade management levels. Key
8 Applications
MQL5 Indicators Forex
Bullish / bearish Candle EA
50+ USD
I Need a Trading robot with the following strategy Strategy is to open a buy trade after "x" number of bullish candle Strategy is to open a sell trade after "x" number of bearish candle x = defined number of candles cool down period : once a trade is executed, EA should take a break of "x" amount minutes defined x = 5 minutes as example Ea should have magic number associated to trades, fixed lot size, auto % of
30 Applications
(12) MQL5 Experts
Fixing MQL5.com browser Issue on my pc
30+ USD
Hello good people of the community. I'm in a mess. I have no idea what has happened to my pc. For the past 3 days, I'm unable to open MQL5.com platform on my laptop. On the same internet, I can open it on my phone . I'm currenty opening and posting this task on my vps. That tells me there might be something blocking mql5.com link I'm out of options and would like some help urgently please. I'm happy for remote access
9 Applications
MQL5 Other

New in chats

Chat with your colleagues, discuss new ideas in groups, subscribe to useful channels and create your own ones to share your experience

Xauusd Signal
Xauusd Signal
Trading Analysis: BTCUSD is showing a strong bullish trend with higher highs and higher lows on the 15m and 1H. The current price is near the Bollinger middle band, RSI is at 57, and MACD shows a bearish crossover on the 1H, suggesting a potential small p
H. Furkans Robots
H. Furkans Robots
I’m adding a super support feature to the VolumeHedger EA! I’m currently working on this powerful new feature for the upcoming version. I will be able to see your profit status, and for the sake of transparency, I will also show it to others publicly.
SuvashishFx
SuvashishFx
Take a look at GBPUSD and Gold —you’ll see exactly why price reversed from those zones . Once you understand volume, everything clicks . Smart Volume Box is a next-level indicator that’ll blow your mind ✨.
Modern profitable indicators and EA
Modern profitable indicators and EA
Probability distribution PRO Indicator is used for: 1. defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuation
ATy Gold and BTC
ATy Gold and BTC
Gold BUY ENTRY 3877 ⚠ SL 3851 TP 3885 TP 3887 TP 3901 ⏰ 2025-10-02T14:08:14+00:00 ‍ Telegram : ATsignalfx www . atyfx . com
Goldex AI Channel
Goldex AI Channel
We're starting October on a positive note! Another day of excellent earnings. Goldex never disappoints.
DRX Algo Community
DRX Algo Community
https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/2334120?source=Site+Signals+My Its NFP Week --very very low risk on my Algos--also ScalpingThink
Overview of current FX Market.
Overview of current FX Market.
Optimize Your Trading with Precision Take your strategy to the next level using multi-timeframe analysis and pair-specific tuning. With ACS28, you can analyze the true strength and momentum of each currency across different timeframes, giving you: More ac
Quantum Lab Technologies
Quantum Lab Technologies
V2.0 AI Update The Last King Expert Advisor — 50% off The Last King https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146169?source=Site+Profile+Seller Now only — the legendary The Last King trading advisor, built on Quantum SuperTrend AI, is available at a 50
Doctor pips
Doctor pips
Current situation on EURUSD 15M chart. Buy signal in process ANY QUESTIONS https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mulindwa23
Important updates Profalgo EAs
Important updates Profalgo EAs
the ORB Master V1.1 fixed issue with manual GMT settings during backtesting, which caused wrong trade times for brokers that don't use GMT+2/GMT+3 This only affects backtesting. for live trading, there was no issue.
HFT Prop Firm EA Users Channel
HFT Prop Firm EA Users Channel
If you see this on green screen, just wait for a short while, if this message stay more then 30 sec, it is likely you charted a non active symbol or your prop firm is not providing the tick data: No tick data is found for the charted symbol. Please wait f

Traders Forum

Ask questions on technical analysis, discuss trading systems and improve your MQL5 programming skills to develop your own trading strategies.

Communicate and share your experience with traders from anywhere in the world, answer questions and help beginners — MQL5 Algotrading community is developing along with you.

Financial Trading Articles

Learn how to create your own technical indicators and trading robots from the huge database of articles written by expert traders.

Share your trading and programming experience with those who are new to algorithmic trading, write an article about it and earn $200. In addition, we will translate your article to ten languages.

preview
Price movement discretization methods in Python

Price movement discretization methods in Python

We will look at price discretization methods using Python + MQL5. In this article, I will share my practical experience developing a Python library that implements a wide range of approaches to bar formation — from classic Volume and Range bars to more exotic methods like Renko and Kagi. We will consider three-line breakout candles and range bars analyzing their statistics and trying to define how else the prices can be represented discretely.
preview
Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 2): Developing an EA

Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 2): Developing an EA

This article explains how to develop a professional Heikin Ashi-based Expert Advisor (EA) in MQL5. You will learn how to set up input parameters, enumerations, indicators, global variables, and implement the core trading logic. You will also be able to run a backtest on gold to validate your work.
preview
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 16): Double Bollinger Band Breakouts

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 16): Double Bollinger Band Breakouts

This article walks the reader through a reimagined version of the classical Bollinger Band breakout strategy. It identifies key weaknesses in the original approach, such as its well-known susceptibility to false breakouts. The article aims to introduce a possible solution: the Double Bollinger Band trading strategy. This relatively lesser known approach supplements the weaknesses of the classical version and offers a more dynamic perspective on financial markets. It helps us overcome the old limitations defined by the original rules, providing traders with a stronger and more adaptive framework.
preview
Visual assessment and adjustment of trading in MetaTrader 5

Visual assessment and adjustment of trading in MetaTrader 5

The strategy tester allows you to do more than just optimize your trading robot's parameters. I will show how to evaluate your account's trading history post-factum and make adjustments to your trading in the tester by changing the stop-losses of your open positions.
preview
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 35): Creating a Breaker Block Trading System

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 35): Creating a Breaker Block Trading System

In this article, we create a Breaker Block Trading System in MQL5 that identifies consolidation ranges, detects breakouts, and validates breaker blocks with swing points to trade retests with defined risk parameters. The system visualizes order and breaker blocks with dynamic labels and arrows, supporting automated trading and trailing stops.
preview
From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5

From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5

Using a ready-made solution in trading without concerning yourself with the internal workings of the system may sound comforting, but this is not always the case for developers. Eventually, an upgrade, misperformance, or unexpected error will arise, and it becomes essential to trace exactly where the issue originates to diagnose and resolve it quickly. Today’s discussion focuses on uncovering what normally happens behind the scenes of a trading Expert Advisor, and on developing a custom dedicated class for displaying and logging backend processes using MQL5. This gives both developers and traders the ability to quickly locate errors, monitor behavior, and access diagnostic information specific to each EA.
preview
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 9): Developing a First Run User Setup Wizard for Expert Advisors with Scrollable Guide

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 9): Developing a First Run User Setup Wizard for Expert Advisors with Scrollable Guide

In this article, we develop an MQL5 First Run User Setup Wizard for Expert Advisors, featuring a scrollable guide with an interactive dashboard, dynamic text formatting, and visual controls like buttons and a checkbox allowing users to navigate instructions and configure trading parameters efficiently. Users of the program get to have insight of what the program is all about and what to do on the first run, more like an orientation model.
preview
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 42): Interactive Chart Testing with Button Logic and Statistical Levels

In a world where speed and precision matter, analysis tools need to be as smart as the markets we trade. This article presents an EA built on button logic—an interactive system that instantly transforms raw price data into meaningful statistical levels. With a single click, it calculates and displays mean, deviation, percentiles, and more, turning advanced analytics into clear on-chart signals. It highlights the zones where price is most likely to bounce, retrace, or break, making analysis both faster and more practical.
preview
Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm (CPA)

Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm (CPA)

The article considers a new population optimization algorithm - Cyclic Parthenogenesis Algorithm (CPA), inspired by the unique reproductive strategy of aphids. The algorithm combines two reproduction mechanisms — parthenogenesis and sexual reproduction — and also utilizes the colonial structure of the population with the possibility of migration between colonies. The key features of the algorithm are adaptive switching between different reproductive strategies and a system of information exchange between colonies through the flight mechanism.