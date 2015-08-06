SkynetFX T1000X

3

EA Features

This Expert Advisor is based on standard indicators. You can custom your best parameter for each indicator with your own settings.


Inputs

Trade Settings

  • AutoBuy: Auto Buy Trading
  • AutoSell: Auto Sell Trading
  • CloseAll: Close all open orders (this Symbol only)
  • PauseTrade: EA will not open a new order but still holding all opened positions (Example: Before big news coming)
  • ResetTime : Close all opening orders at time selection
    • ResetHour: Close all opening orders at Hour selection
    • ResetMin: Close all opening orders at Minute selection
  • ResetTrend : Close all trades when trend has changed and total order = SafeTrades
  • SafeClose : Close all trades when the last trade has profit more than SafeClosePoint and total order = SafeTrades
    - SafeClosePoint : Point of SafeClose
    - SafeTrades : Number of total orders to be use for SafeClose or ResetTrend

EA Settings

You can use any indicator and method to trade.

Lot Settings

  • Symbol_Decimal: Symbol Decimal, Support with all FOREX, TFEX symbols
  • Lots: Start Lot
  • Lotdecimal: Lot Decimal
  • LotExponent: Lot Multiple when buy or sell more than 1 order
  • UseSmartLot : EA will auto calculate lot with profit loss to open new order
  • MaxLots: Maximum Lot
  • Slippage: Slippage
  • MaxTrades: Maximum number of new orders for 1 Symbol
  • MaxSpread : EA will not open order when spread is higher than MaxSpread
  • MagicNumber: Magic number

NewStep Settings

  • FixStep : Use static NewStep (Don't use Exponent)
  • SmartStep : EA will open more order due to indicator parameter setting
  • NewStep: New order step in Point
  • NewStepExponent : Increase NewStep when EA open more order

Profit SettingsTakeProfit: Take Profit in Point

  • UseTakeProfit : if set true EA will place an order with TakeProfit point
    • TakeProfit : Take Profit in point
  • UseVirtualTP : if set true EA will close an order when reaching a profit higher or lower than a virtual point without placing an order
    • VirtualTP : Virtual Take Profit in point
  • UsePartialClose : EA will divide lot 50% and take profit at PartialClose point
Stop Loss Settings
  • UseStopLoss: if set true EA will place an order with Stop Loss point
    • StopLoss: Stop Loss in Point
  • UseVirtualSL : EA will close an order when reaching loss more than VirtualSL point without placing an order
    • VirtualSL : Virtual Stop Loss in point

Trailing Stop Settings

  • UseTrailingStop: Use Trailing Stop
    • TrailStart: Start Trailing when Profit reaches points
    • TrailStop: Stop Trailing when Price is down from highest to points
  • UseVirtualTrailingStop : EA will use Trailing Stop without placing an order
    • VirtualTrailStart : Virtual Trailing Start point
    • VirtualTrailStop : Virtual Trailing Stop point
  • UseAdvanceTrailingStop : EA will use signal from indicator to close all orders when profit is higher than AdvanceTrailingPoint
    • AdvanceTrailingPoint : Advance Trailing Stop point

Risk Settings

  • MM: Money Management (Auto increase or decrease lot up to Equity)
  • Risk: Risk Level
  • UseRiskBalance: Use Risk Balance
    • RiskBalance: Close all open orders and stop opening new orders when Equity loss is more than X %
  • UseEquityStop: Use Equity Stop
    • EquityRisk: Close all open orders when Equity loss is more than X % and EA will open new orders again

Time Settings

  • UseTime: Buy or Sell at Time Setting. If you want EA to open Buy order only you have to set Autobuy = true and AutoSell = false
  • Monday: Trade on Monday at setting time
  • Tuesday: Trade on Tuesday at setting time
  • Wednesday: Trade on Wednesday at setting time
  • Thursday: Trade on Thursday at setting time
  • Friday: Trade on Friday at setting time
Reviews 10
vidis
236
vidis 2017.02.19 15:36 
 

Very good. It is one of the most reliable and transparent EA I've tested.

Support is also very good. The ability to choose different strategies to work is definitely something very practical. Also as reported by Pipat, soon will come a new release and I am sure that there will be several new interesting things. Pipat, Thanks for your good job!

John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2016.09.09 11:07 
 

Probably the best EA I have come across and have I tried so many without much success. The access to many parameters is a real bonus for me which helps greatly to optimize to my liking. Highly recommend to try demo first with 1 years back data

ibrahimfridah
32
ibrahimfridah 2025.07.11 19:31 
 

WORST EA ON METATRADER, OPENS MULTIPLE TRADES AND CLOSES ALL OF THEM IN NEGATIVES, IT CLOSED ALL MY ACTIVE TRADES ON FRIDAY NIGHT WITH HEAVY LOSSES , BUY AND INSTALL AT YOUR OWN RISK, FULL OF BUGS AND HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED FOR MANY YEARS THE OWNER DOESNT RESPOND TO MESSAGES , WORST WORST WORST OF THE WORST

Alimjiang Abduwupur
394
Alimjiang Abduwupur 2021.11.01 16:15 
 

最完整的解释 和 最佳设置参数的设置文件发一下，怎么一直联系不上你啊 ？？？？？

Alex
74
Alex 2017.09.12 08:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christoph Wachauf
154
Christoph Wachauf 2017.06.14 15:36 
 

I have lost 1500€ with the Expert .

Not good

Nonchan
703
Nonchan 2016.10.28 21:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ulrike Drews
118
Ulrike Drews 2016.05.19 09:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Palmeral1
14
Palmeral1 2016.03.09 21:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ovidiu Caslariu
7394
Ovidiu Caslariu 2016.03.06 18:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

