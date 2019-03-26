Night Rocker GBPUSD EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.

Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.

The Expert Advisor works on GBPUSD. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other currency pairs! Look in the market! And the full version of the adviser working with all currency pairs.

The internal control system for working with the terminal allows you to control the current trading situation and open and close trade orders optimally in time and price. The adviser will not enter the market if there are delays in the operation of the terminal; it will enter on the next tick that will be working. This eliminates long delays in opening orders and strong price slippage.

A through optimization of all the working functions allowed the EA to be made the fastest of the existing analogues. Therefore, the adviser does not have a separate demo version. On the real account and on testing, the same program code works. This ensures that the results on a real account and testing match.

When creating an adviser, the famous WallStreet ASIA adviser was taken as a guideline. When tested in the period from 2006 to August 2018, the total profit of Night Rocker for all pairs (the ratio of profit to drawdown) was 142.6 (the separate algorithm of coordination of currency pairs works only in the full version of the adviser). For comparison, WallStreet ASIA showed a result of 66.07. Night Rocker was twice more profitable. Until 2006, all advisers trading on low volatility show substantial profits.

Note:

• if this robot works on the same account with other robots, then each robot must have its own unique magic numbers!

• It is recommended to use a demo account before bidding with real money. This will help you become familiar with how an advisor works before you go to real accounts.

• Be careful when determining trading volumes. The recommended volume is 0.01 lots for every 40 dollars of your balance.

• If it seems to you that the adviser is not working properly, stop working and contact the developer immediately!

• Advisor is compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers, as well as with brokers using ECN accounts. You do not need to change any settings.

• The Expert Advisor automatically recognizes whether your broker uses four or five decimal places. You do not need to change any settings.

• It is not recommend starting and closing your trading terminal too often. Ideally, it should work without interruption from the opening of the market on Monday until closing on Friday.

• Maintaining a stable Internet connection is essential to ensure reliable operation of the robot.

• The spreads offered by your broker determine how much profit you will receive when working with an advisor. Advisor was tested on spreads:

GBPUSD- 3.1 points

Settings:

• order_magic: a unique identifier, thanks to which the adviser recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other robots in the same account, make sure that each of them has its own unique identifier.

• cmt: you can enter a comment here if you want to mark the transactions of the adviser.

• max_spread: maximum allowed spread.

• slippage: the maximum allowed slippage.

• lot_start: trading volume. This advisor has a fixed value. The recommended volume of 0.01 lot for every 40 dollars of balance.

• GMT_Offset: the value of this parameter should be the current GMT Offset of your broker. In addition, if you are performing a backtest, you must enter here the correct GMT Offset for the historical data you are using, otherwise the test will be incorrect.



