MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
- Experts
- Mahmud Hisso
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 5
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4)
Automated MT4 scalping Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), XAUUSD M1 trading, Gold scalping EA, microtrend scalping, tick momentum trading, pullback entry system, trailing stop Expert Advisor, gold hedging scalper, low risk gold EA, MT4 Expert Advisor for gold trading.
📌 Recommended trading setup
• Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD)
• Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
• Minimum starting capital: from 300 €
• Recommended starting capital: from 500 €
• Maximum open positions: always exactly 2 (1 BUY + 1 SELL)
MicroTrend Scalping EA was developed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD) and follows a controlled micro-scalping approach.
The Expert Advisor never opens more than two positions at the same time — one BUY position and one SELL position, no more and no less.
🧠 Trading logic – precise & controlled
• Analysis of every new M1 candle
• No entry directly at candle open
• Entry only after a defined pullback from the candle open
• Additional confirmation via tick momentum to reduce false entries
🛡️ Risk management & position control
• Each position is opened with a fixed Stop Loss
• No fixed Take Profit
• Profits are secured using a Trailing Stop, which is activated only after a defined profit level is reached
• No grid, no martingale, no averaging, no position stacking
⚖️ Why only two positions?
• Using one BUY and one SELL position at the same time helps keep margin usage controlled
• No account over-leveraging
• Clear and transparent position structure
• Suitable for small accounts from 300 €, recommended from 500 €
📊 Transparency directly on the chart
• Live BUY profit
• Live SELL profit
• TOTAL profit since EA start (fixed on-chart label)
• Display of spread, tick movement and internal status
⚙️ Settings notice
The default settings are deliberately conservative and optimized for the intended use.
It is recommended to run the Expert Advisor initially with the provided default settings.