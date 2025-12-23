MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD

MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4)

Automatischer MT4 Scalping Expert Advisor für Gold (XAUUSD), XAUUSD M1 Trading, Gold Scalping EA, Microtrend Scalping, Tick Momentum Trading, Pullback Entry System, Trailing Stop Expert Advisor, Gold Hedging Scalper, Low Risk Gold EA, MT4 Expert Advisor für Gold Trading.

📌 Empfohlener Einsatzbereich
Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD)
Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
Minimales Startkapital: ab 300 €
Empfohlenes Startkapital: ab 500 €
Maximal offene Positionen: immer genau 2 (1 BUY + 1 SELL)

MicroTrend Scalping EA wurde speziell für den Gold-Markt (XAUUSD) entwickelt und verfolgt einen kontrollierten Mikro-Scalping-Ansatz.
Der Expert Advisor öffnet niemals mehr als zwei Positionen gleichzeitigeine BUY-Position und eine SELL-Position, nicht mehr und nicht weniger.

🧠 Handelslogik – präzise & kontrolliert
• Analyse jeder neuen M1-Kerze
Kein Einstieg direkt beim Kerzen-Open
• Einstieg erst nach einem definierten Pullback vom Kerzen-Open
• Zusätzliche Bestätigung durch Tick-Momentum, um Fehleinstiege zu reduzieren

🛡️ Risikomanagement & Positionskontrolle
• Jede Position wird mit festem Stop-Loss eröffnet
Kein fester Take-Profit
• Gewinne werden über einen Trailing-Stop gesichert, der erst ab einem definierten Gewinnniveau aktiviert wird
Kein Grid, kein Martingale, kein Nachkaufen, keine Positionsketten

⚖️ Warum nur zwei Positionen?
• Durch eine BUY- und eine SELL-Position gleichzeitig bleibt die Marginbelastung kontrolliert
• Keine Überhebelung des Kontos
• Klare, transparente Struktur
• Geeignet für kleinere Konten ab 300 €, empfohlen ab 500 €

📊 Transparenz direkt im Chart
• Live BUY Profit
• Live SELL Profit
• TOTAL Profit seit EA-Start (fest positioniertes Label)
• Anzeige von Spread, Tick-Bewegung und internem Status

⚙️ Hinweis zu den Einstellungen
Die Standard-Einstellungen sind bewusst konservativ gewählt und für den vorgesehenen Einsatz optimiert.
Es wird empfohlen, den Expert Advisor zunächst unverändert mit den gelieferten Grundeinstellungen zu verwenden.

MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4)

Automated MT4 scalping Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), XAUUSD M1 trading, Gold scalping EA, microtrend scalping, tick momentum trading, pullback entry system, trailing stop Expert Advisor, gold hedging scalper, low risk gold EA, MT4 Expert Advisor for gold trading.

📌 Recommended trading setup
Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD)
Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
Minimum starting capital: from 300 €
Recommended starting capital: from 500 €
Maximum open positions: always exactly 2 (1 BUY + 1 SELL)

MicroTrend Scalping EA was developed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD) and follows a controlled micro-scalping approach.
The Expert Advisor never opens more than two positions at the same timeone BUY position and one SELL position, no more and no less.

🧠 Trading logic – precise & controlled
• Analysis of every new M1 candle
No entry directly at candle open
• Entry only after a defined pullback from the candle open
• Additional confirmation via tick momentum to reduce false entries

🛡️ Risk management & position control
• Each position is opened with a fixed Stop Loss
No fixed Take Profit
• Profits are secured using a Trailing Stop, which is activated only after a defined profit level is reached
No grid, no martingale, no averaging, no position stacking

⚖️ Why only two positions?
• Using one BUY and one SELL position at the same time helps keep margin usage controlled
• No account over-leveraging
• Clear and transparent position structure
• Suitable for small accounts from 300 €, recommended from 500 €

📊 Transparency directly on the chart
• Live BUY profit
• Live SELL profit
• TOTAL profit since EA start (fixed on-chart label)
• Display of spread, tick movement and internal status

⚙️ Settings notice
The default settings are deliberately conservative and optimized for the intended use.
It is recommended to run the Expert Advisor initially with the provided default settings.


More from author
Trend Meter
Mahmud Hisso
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Meter – Multicurrency Trend Power Analyzer Trend Meter is a multicurrency Forex trend indicator for MT4 designed to analyze trend strength and trend direction in real time. It combines multiple timeframes, currency pairs, and internal trend signals into a compact, color-coded trend display. Trend Meter is a lightweight indicator that provides a clear overview of market conditions without delay. It analyzes several timeframes, multiple currency pairs, and different internal trend signals,
BOS Liquidity Sweep
Mahmud Hisso
Indicators
Detects BOS and liquidity sweeps using market structure indicator logic to highlight potential smart money reversals. BOS Liquidity Sweep – Market Structure Indicator BOS Liquidity Sweep is a technical market structure indicator designed to visualize liquidity sweeps and break of structure (BOS) concepts directly on the chart. The indicator focuses on price action behavior , helping traders understand where liquidity is taken and how price reacts afterward, without providing automated trade exe
