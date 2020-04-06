We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes.

Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you!

The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work with deposits of any size. When reconnecting, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The adviser uses a number of unique authoring developments that have been tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and features a small number of settings and simple installation. Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire deposit (martingale, net, arbitrage, etc.). Each trade has StopLoss and TakeProfit protecting your deposit!





Bot properties