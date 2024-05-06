Akatsuki

5

overview

"Akatsuki" is a XAUUSD scalping system (MT4) that takes an average of 3 hours per trade and focuses on recovery.
Around 0:00 (GMT+2) server time, the spreads for FX currency pairs widen. On the other hand, the impact of this widening is less for XAUUSD.
Taking advantage of this background, we will engage in contrarian trades targeting the thin ranges of market participants.

To improve reproducibility, the logic has been simplified and over-optimization has been reduced.
XAUUSD can experience large fluctuations in volatility.

Its unique logic allows its internal parameters to change and adapt to that volatility.

No grid, martingale or hedging, 1 position.
Since the risks are limited and the parameters are simple, it is easy to use even for beginners to system trading.
Even though it is a currency pair with volatile price movements, the stop loss is up to 120 pips.
Please check out the demo to see for yourself.

Installation

  • Currency Pair | XAUUSD
  • Timescale | 5 minutes
  • GMT | +2/+3 (5-day only)
  • MT4 Setting Display Bars Number | 1000 or more
    *When you set it to any FX currency pair, the chart will automatically switch and be set.


specification

  • Number of positions | 1
  • Max TP/SL | 200/120pips (cannot be changed)
  • Carry over over the weekend | No rule.
    *If the market is closed on Friday, you will need to manually stop the market on Thursday.
  • Year-end and New Year holidays | 12/20~1/3 No new entries, only settlement


Parameters

  • Magic No.
  • Allowable Spread
  • Money Management | 0:Fixed / 1:Availability / 2:Balance
  • Lots | Fixed Lots
  • Risk% | When "Excess Margin" or "Balance" is selected, the lot is calculated based on the ratio with the stop loss amount.
    [Calculation example]
    (10,000 [free margin or balance (USD)] × 10/100 [risk 10 (%))] ) ÷ (120 [stop loss (pips)] × 10 [conversion (USD)] ) ≒ 0.83 [lot]


Reviews 1
YoG12
446
YoG12 2025.04.01 06:11 
 

Nice EA. By the way, are you going to release your EURUSD scalping EA? I wanna buy it on MQL.com.

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YoG12
446
YoG12 2025.04.01 06:11 
 

Nice EA. By the way, are you going to release your EURUSD scalping EA? I wanna buy it on MQL.com.

Akihiro Tanaka
575
Reply from developer Akihiro Tanaka 2025.04.02 05:49
EAを評価してくれて有難うございます！嬉しいです！
EURUSDスキャルピングは、候補がありますので用意してみますね。数日お待ち下さい。
でもXAUUSDよりは劣ります。気に入るかどうかわかりません。
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