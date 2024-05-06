"Akatsuki" is a XAUUSD scalping system (MT4) that takes an average of 3 hours per trade and focuses on recovery. Around 0:00 (GMT+2) server time, the spreads for FX currency pairs widen. On the other hand, the impact of this widening is less for XAUUSD. Taking advantage of this background, we will engage in contrarian trades targeting the thin ranges of market participants.

To improve reproducibility, the logic has been simplified and over-optimization has been reduced.

XAUUSD can experience large fluctuations in volatility.

Its unique logic allows its internal parameters to change and adapt to that volatility.

No grid, martingale or hedging, 1 position.

Since the risks are limited and the parameters are simple, it is easy to use even for beginners to system trading.

Even though it is a currency pair with volatile price movements, the stop loss is up to 120 pips.

Please check out the demo to see for yourself.