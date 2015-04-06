Divergence Progression

                                                                                Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression»

For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder

Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD:

TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false;

This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. The EA trades on the Divergence signals of two indicators that are well-chosen for working in a pair, thus they diversify the account within one pair, which is quite convenient. The expert Advisor also provides for sending an SMS notification to the email address and displaying the notification in the terminal. The timeframe expert Advisor is not suitable for younger Users, because there are too many price noises.If StopLoss is equal to zero, the stop will be set at the maximum or minimum of the last two days, depending on the type of transaction . If desired, you can add points to the stop (30) or (-15), or minus from the maximum and bring it closer to the opening price, which is not recommended in principle. Closing on the opposite signal is provided and it is necessary to apply it if trading is conducted on the same type of signals. Also, in this version of the expert Advisor, we gave You the opportunity to select the fifth signal yourself, so that you can try to improve your trading performance yourself. The EA is very well suited for ECN and PRO.ECN accounts. Testing and trading on other types of accounts is not recommended!!! PRO. ECN is a priority!!!!!
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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"PACIFIC BREAKOUT" — Catch a Wave of Profit on Breakouts of Sessions!   Are You Tired Of Missing Key Breakouts? Manual calculation of levels, dozens of indicators and missed signals will be a thing of the past!   What Does Pacific Breakout Do? This is your personal analytical robot that: The pulse accumulation range of the Pacific session is automatically determined (1:00 GMT+3 Sydney).  - We analyze the second candle after the market opens, because the extended spread does not giv
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