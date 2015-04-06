Divergence Progression
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 20
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression»
For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder
Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD:
TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false;
This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. The EA trades on the Divergence signals of two indicators that are well-chosen for working in a pair, thus they diversify the account within one pair, which is quite convenient. The expert Advisor also provides for sending an SMS notification to the email address and displaying the notification in the terminal. The timeframe expert Advisor is not suitable for younger Users, because there are too many price noises.If StopLoss is equal to zero, the stop will be set at the maximum or minimum of the last two days, depending on the type of transaction . If desired, you can add points to the stop (30) or (-15), or minus from the maximum and bring it closer to the opening price, which is not recommended in principle. Closing on the opposite signal is provided and it is necessary to apply it if trading is conducted on the same type of signals. Also, in this version of the expert Advisor, we gave You the opportunity to select the fifth signal yourself, so that you can try to improve your trading performance yourself. The EA is very well suited for ECN and PRO.ECN accounts. Testing and trading on other types of accounts is not recommended!!! PRO. ECN is a priority!!!!!