MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier

IB Order Type Order type of the order placed to Interacive Brokers(IB).

IP Address TWS API services started IP address. “127.0.0.1″ should be filled if TWS run in local computer.

Port Socket port of TWS API. You can find in TWS at “Global Configuration” -> “API” -> “Setting”.

ClientID Client connection unique id. It can be any Integer.

Max Copyable Time Span(Secs) If trade copying failed, program will repeatedly try to copy until this time span slip. Default: 15 seconds

Position Sync Interval (Secs) Periodical time for both account to synchronize. Default: 30 seconds.

Copying Order Timeout (Secs) Time out seconds for sending orders to IB account

Event Milliseconds Periodical timer to process the program. It is used to set parameter of MT4 functoin "EventSetMillisecondTimer".

Please refer to https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/eventfunctions/eventsetmillisecondtimer

Position Sync Mode after Starting Set the sync feature whether to use last setting or not open when the bridge tool start.

Failure Notification/Email Warning Set to send specific Email Address or MT5 Notification when copying failure occurred.

Users can use setup the email address at the menu "Tools -> Option ->Email", and notifications at "Tools -> Options -> Notification".

Besides, users can set the trades SMS Alerts through Account management(from IBKR website).

Stop Copying When Order Filled but Not Responsed When an order filled but not responsed to client normally, it is probably abnormal for some connections.

Copying can be set stop in order to avoid repeated copying. Users should restart the bridge and TWS/IBGateway if this occurred.

Besides, a global variable of MT4 named "IBTwsFilledAbnormal" will be set to "1" if this error occurrs.

Stop Sync after Times of Continuous Failure When sync sent, IB position should be changed afterwards. If continous sync-failure (may caused by internet problem, market closed, lack of liquidity, ect..) more than 5 (by defaut) times, Sync will can set to stop.

Symbols Setup File Name Users can set the bridge with different symbol mapping file if needed, such as copying to different to IB account simultanously.