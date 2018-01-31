Crypto Market Pro

5

New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4.

For example: We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts.


Startup Mode

  • View cryptocurrency;
  • Data collection.


Capabilities

  • Work as with a standard currency chart;
  • Automatic update of open charts;
  • Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating;
  • Selection of individual timeframes for updating;
  • Work on the desired timeframes;
  • Open charts do not affect the work of Crypto Market;
  • Running any EAs, indicators or scripts on the charts of cryptocurrency;
  • The uploaded charts remain in the terminal;
  • Manual transfer of charts to another terminal.


Available cryptocurrencies

  • Bittrex exchange: all сryptocurrencies > 280


Parameters

  • Working mode: Start mode (viewing cryptocurrency or collecting data);
  • ---------------> for Updating <--------------- (section title);
  • Crypto Symbols: Setting the cryptocurrency for data collection, if it is empty, then set all available cryptocurrencies.
  • Time Frame: Set the timeframe for data collection.


Important information

In order for Crypto Market to function correctly, enable WebRequest and add the following URL:

  • "https://bittrex.com/"

When new cryptocurrencies and data become available, the charts are automatically updated and displayed.

Available timeframes: M1, M5, M30, H1, D1 (reference to the free version - only H1).


Project development

  • Adding new exchanges;
  • Expansion of the list of cryptocurrencies;
  • Expansion of the timeframe list.


Detailed instructions

  1. Allow WebRequest and add the following URL: "https://bittrex.com/";
  2. Launch Crypto Market in the Updating mode on any chart, specifying the timeframe and the required cryptocurrencies (separated by commas, if nothing is specified, then all) for updating;
  3. Launch Crypto Market in the Viewer mode on any other chart to select and open charts of cryptocurrency.
Important: All cryptocurrencies presented on Bittrex are available for viewing, but if you did not run Crypto Market in the Updating mode, then cryptocurrencies charts will be empty.
Reviews 2
공해창
29
공해창 2018.05.28 18:14 
 

new version!! cool!!

"coinmarketcap.com" & "bitfinex.com" ADD!!

ADD more time frame!!

chart data loding speed is fast!

great!

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Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
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Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
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We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
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Mikhail Kulagin
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Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
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New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View Cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating (only H1 in the free version); Work on the desired timeframes (only H1 in
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The Funicular
Daniil Kurmyshev
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The Funicular is a functional indicator knowing all the rules of the market and performing constructions more accurate and faster than any professional analyst.  The Funicular helps you see the exact points of the "entrance", and it draws trends with great accuracy determinig their strength and fluctuation time. The main difference from the others is that it builds lines that are independent of timeframe allowing you to perceive the chart as a whole. Simply put, you need The Funicular, because i
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공해창
29
공해창 2018.05.28 18:14 
 

new version!! cool!!

"coinmarketcap.com" & "bitfinex.com" ADD!!

ADD more time frame!!

chart data loding speed is fast!

great!

Mazin_kamil
19
Mazin_kamil 2018.02.19 09:14 
 

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