Crypto Market Pro

New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4.

For example

: We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts.





Startup Mode

View cryptocurrency;

Data collection.





Capabilities

Work as with a standard currency chart;

Automatic update of open charts;

Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating;

Selection of individual timeframes for updating;

Work on the desired timeframes;

Open charts do not affect the work of Crypto Market;

Running any EAs, indicators or scripts on the charts of cryptocurrency;

The uploaded charts remain in the terminal;

Manual transfer of charts to another terminal.





Available cryptocurrencies

Bittrex exchange: all сryptocurrencies > 280





Parameters

Working mode: Start mode (viewing cryptocurrency or collecting data);

Start mode (viewing cryptocurrency or collecting data); ---------------> for Updating <--------------- (section title);

(section title); Crypto Symbols: Setting the cryptocurrency for data collection, if it is empty, then set all available cryptocurrencies.

Setting the cryptocurrency for data collection, if it is empty, then set all available cryptocurrencies. Time Frame: Set the timeframe for data collection.





Important information

In order for Crypto Market to function correctly, enable WebRequest and add the following URL:

"https://bittrex.com/"

When new cryptocurrencies and data become available, the charts are automatically updated and displayed.

Available timeframes: M1, M5, M30, H1, D1 (reference to the free version - only H1).







Project development

Adding new exchanges;

Expansion of the list of cryptocurrencies;

Expansion of the timeframe list.





Detailed instructions

Allow WebRequest and add the following URL: "https://bittrex.com/"; Launch Crypto Market in the Updating mode on any chart, specifying the timeframe and the required cryptocurrencies (separated by commas, if nothing is specified, then all) for updating; Launch Crypto Market in the Viewer mode on any other chart to select and open charts of cryptocurrency.

All cryptocurrencies presented on Bittrex are available for viewing, but if you did not runin themode, then cryptocurrencies charts will be empty.