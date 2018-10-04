Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis

Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis

Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading

The main function:

1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance.

2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions

3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation and numerical display.

4. The chart shows very refreshing

5. The cycle can be switched by the number keys

Function key:

1. Press [Draw Back, draw on demand, fold up to 8 groups

2. Press ] to draw extension

3. Press \ to delete all extensions and folds under the current cycle

4. Move, delete foldbacks and expand

(1) Click on the F5 line of the first set of foldbacks.

Click once (turns yellow) and press Delete on the keyboard to delete the focus of the focus.

Click 2 times (restore color) to move back to the appropriate position

(2) Click on the line of COP

Click once (turns yellow), press DELETE on the keyboard to turn the group back

Click 2 times (restore color) to move to the appropriate location

5. Modify the foldback and extension:

(1) Select the focus F or the rebound point number (F or the rebound point font becomes larger and turns yellow) and move the mouse.

(2) Select one of the three ABC points (the font becomes larger and turns yellow) and move the mouse.



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Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
Utilities
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
CandleStyx
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
Utilities
MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies , Advanced Money Management , Automatic group orders :  Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager , Signals, Strength Indicator , ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning…  # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)   Get more information
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
Trade With Analyst data
Oky Agus Setiawan
Utilities
Hello , Most people fail in trading because they use general strategies, trading should follow your own basics Being unique is the best strategy I am MaxlumFX, a trader who uses Microsoft Excel I have been using it for years and the profits are realistic simple Follow the trade with Correlation Trigular for Analyst 1 Pair I share this file as your trading analysis Contact me for Excel file T.me/MaxlumFX
PositiveGridEa
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
Welcome to Positive Grid — the strategy behind our real-time Telegram signals. This video shows how the cycle works from start to finish, including: • Opening Buy/Sell at the same price • Grid expansion every 20 pips • Mini trades every 10 pips • Pending order logic (“5=5”) • Profit target and cycle restart ⸻ Profit Potential (Per Cycle): Most cycles involve 6 to 30 trades, depending on market movement: • 0.01 lot = $4.00 profit target • 0.10 lot = $40.00 profit target • 1.00 lot = $400.00 pr
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MACD Predictor MT4
Jianyuan Huang
5 (1)
Indicators
Macd Predictor   Macd's main chart indicator If you like this indicator , Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo is a helpful tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35884 1. You can determine the price at which the MACD will change from buy to sell, and vice versa. It is the cousin of the oscillator predictor. If you know a position at the time, then the exact price, current and next (future) columns will need to reach the MACD crossover. You can also see how far the market has to
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Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo
Jianyuan Huang
2.5 (2)
Utilities
Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo An auxiliary tool written specifically for the DiNapoli point trading method. This is a trial version and there are no restrictions on the XAUUSD H4. Official version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32213 The main function: 1. You can directly draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. You can draw Fibonacci extensions, the ratio has three kinds of 0.618, 1, 1
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Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Macd Predictor
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Macd's main chart indicator 1. You can determine the price at which the MACD will change from buy to sell, and vice versa. It is the cousin of the oscillator predictor. If you know a position at the time, then the exact price, current and next (future) columns will need to reach the MACD crossover. You can also see how far the market has to go before your current position is helped or blocked by the next MACD crossover force. You can do this in all time frames because the predictor is updated i
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement For 5
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement PRO Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT5 platform, ideal for traders who use the  Golden Section trading Demo： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy ob
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