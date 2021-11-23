This script is designed for quick and precise placement of pending orders.

Just drag and drop it on the chart. Select the position for Open price, TP price and/or SL price. Pending Orders Levels Seeker understands what kind of pending orders you want to place.

It warns you if there are incorrect values in Open price, TP price or SL price.

Lot can be changed from the panel of the script only at the first launch or if you want to set a new value for it. The script remembers the lot size of the last placed order.

The attached video shows the script operation.