The Open All indicator uses a simple market information that is "Open Candle".

This tool is able to show all the openings of all time frames in order to extract information of strength and trendy.

You can display 28 instruments with relative time frame interior for a total of 252 informations.

The display is fully customizable, you can choose either the symbol and enable/disable Time Frames.

Using it correctly you could get valuable aid to intercept correlations and turning points in the market.

This is an instrument that should never miss in a Trading platform.





Input parameters: