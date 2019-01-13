Grid Hero War Pad

3.4

Grid Hero War Pad is a GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries.

It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution.

It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses the original Grid Hero averaging algorithm to follow up with your manual entry according to your own rules and how you want it to.

Basically you are in full control this time as it takes trading decisions from you as you decides when and where to enter the market, and it lets you set your own risk, make your own rules, and take your own exits. You call the shots, your game, your rules, your call.

As such it is important to set the right expectation when using this product because ultimately the trading success from using this tool SOLELY DEPENDS ON YOU, your trading decisions and how you set up your entries & rules according to your own trading vision.

Essence:

  • Moveable graphical interface console to anywhere on chart
  • Flexibility of switching between manual or auto mode for grid or closing orders
  • Built-in Info Screen with retractable easy-to-use control pad
  • Built-in Matrix Screen that shows trending analysis over multiple time frames
  • Fully customizable indicator settings for trending analysis in Matrix Screen
  • Built-in retractable & detachable News Filtering/Viewing display panel with button-click control
  • Built-in original Grid Hero Grid Averaging formula

Recommendations:

  • User Criteria:  Experienced trader or advanced grid trader
  • User Skill:  Experienced in market analysis to find valid trade entries
  • Symbol:  EURUSD
  • Time Frame:  H1
  • Brokers:  ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, allows micro lot
  • Minimum Deposit:  $3000 USD
  • Usage:  Familiarize on Demo first BEFORE going live
  • News URL (see screenshot below for instructions):  http://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

IMPORTANT NOTES before you buy the product:

  • This product is categorized as a manual trading tool under the UTILITY genre, hence it is NOT an Expert Advisor.
  • This product rely on the user to make the first trade entry and DOES NOT automatically open first order entries for you.
  • This product is meant to be used by advanced traders who are experienced in plotting their own market entries, or experienced in Grid trading.
  • This product CANNOT BE BACK TESTED as it is considered a manual trading tool, not an expert advisor, hence it will NOT work in Strategy Tester.
  • The trading success from using this product solely depends on you the user, as your own trading decisions are the key to your own trading results.
  • It is recommended to use the product SEPARATELY from the original Grid Hero EA, and not to intervene with the trades from the original Grid Hero EA.

DO NOT buy this product if:

  • DO NOT buy this product if you intend to use it as a TRIGGER HAPPY tool in opening trades without any analysis or reasons, because this tool is NOT a holy grail.
  • DO NOT buy this product if you are new to trading or you are an inexperienced trader who are inexperienced with market analysis or finding valid trade entries, or no experience in grid trading.
  • DO NOT buy this product if you are looking for a fully automated EA or system, because this product is a manual trading tool and it is NOT an Expert Advisor.
  • DO NOT buy this product if you are not comfortable with the nature of how Grid strategy works, because this product uses Grid style approach to follow up your manual entry.
  • DO NOT buy this product if you are looking for a conventional strategy with positive risk reward ratio, SL or TP or Trailing Stop, because this product never uses any SL or TP or Trailing Stop.
  • DO NOT buy this product if you are not comfortable with lot incremental approach or having multiple positions running at the same time, because this is how a Grid strategy works by nature.
  • DO NOT buy this product if you are expecting the author to develop this into a conventional trading tool, or incorporate automated entries in future, because this will never happen.



Reviews 7
Saj
961
Saj 2019.02.13 16:00 
 

Hi Dave,

This is an excellent trading tool. I enjoy it a lot using it !

The response from the author is quick and very helpful. Thanks!!

Martin Schakowski
683
Martin Schakowski 2019.02.11 07:03 
 

Hi Dave,

thanks for this excellent tool I was missing in my trading arsenal.

If one carefully read your recommandations and does not expect a "holy grail" it is perfect.

Although I am more than 30 years in the market and tried a lot I am 100% happy with this tool and your support.

Honestly spoken, its a must for every serious trader !

Jonathan Moss
349
Jonathan Moss 2019.01.25 04:38 
 

War Pad makes manual trading enjoyable again. You need to choose wise entry points, and start with a small initial lot (0.01) until you are consistently choosing great entries. Ironically though, it is when your entry is not perfect that you make more money as the basket lot size increases. A great tool, but make sure you are not trading against a very strong trend. Great author too, he rewrote the code to suit my 4K laptop display. A must buy for experienced traders. Its like trading with insurance. 5 Stars.

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The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
Utilities
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Utilities
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Utilities
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Trading Way Panel
Maksim Kheigetian
Utilities
This panel was created to help traders, both beginners and professionals, in trading. Main functions: Signals about potential market reversals on all time frames Notifies 5 minutes before news release Notifies about the intersection of trading sessions in 5 minutes Sends notifications to email, phone or terminal Calculates for each instrument resistance and support lines during the day Does not allow to exceed the risks on each instrument when averaging (calculates the optimal average value
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Utilities
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilities
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
Utilities
The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Stormtrooper EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Utilities
Stormtrooper EA  基于货币特性的交易算法。 Stormtrooper 的策略结合了布林通道上、下阻力和支撑，以及行情波动率、分时收盘点位的一种交易算法。 推荐使用货币AUDCAD或NZDCAD进行操作 ，我用 2000 美元和1:500 的杠杆对其进行了测试，请查看下面的真实账户， 结果证明 Stormtrooper 极其稳定、且富有侵略性。 Stormtrooper 首次发布售价599美金，会根据信号展示结果进行逐渐涨价，最终售价为1999美金。（6月30日前特惠价599$，过后将回复原价，欢迎咨询购买.......） Stormtrooper  无论在测试还是实盘中，都展现了持续的稳定性。对此身边的朋友，在用过一段时间后，都给出了极高的评价。如果您对我的EA策略感兴趣，请您直接消息与我联系，以获取更多关于产品的信息以及我推荐的经纪人。相信我，如果选择我的EA策略，一定会收获满意的结果与回报，您将与我实盘真实账户同步。 结果展示 真实账户：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191 特征： 建议用于15min时间
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
More from author
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.92 (185)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
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MM2018
60
MM2018 2020.02.14 06:51 
 

Please add hedge capabilities and improve GUI.

tsidarta
95
tsidarta 2019.02.25 09:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Saj
961
Saj 2019.02.13 16:00 
 

Hi Dave,

This is an excellent trading tool. I enjoy it a lot using it !

The response from the author is quick and very helpful. Thanks!!

Martin Schakowski
683
Martin Schakowski 2019.02.11 07:03 
 

Hi Dave,

thanks for this excellent tool I was missing in my trading arsenal.

If one carefully read your recommandations and does not expect a "holy grail" it is perfect.

Although I am more than 30 years in the market and tried a lot I am 100% happy with this tool and your support.

Honestly spoken, its a must for every serious trader !

Ewor
531
Ewor 2019.02.08 10:55 
 

March 14 2019 update

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The bugs with the display panel have not been fixed. This is more than an "esthetic" issue, this is a functional one. When MT4s restart (due to system failure, unplanned shutdowns, restarts, etc.) they need to pick up their open trades (based on their Magic number)...this is the problem. When GHWP restarts, the displays fail, and the EA works erratically.

This was reported already back in February, and we still haven't heard if Dave is going to fix it. I am so surprised about this given Dave was so diligent and focused on Grid Hero when it came out and the year that followed...but I don't find his focus yet on this EA. It's a pity, this EA has a lot of potential.

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February 2019

----------------------------

I have to say I am quite underwhelmed by Grid Hero War Pad :(((( I will come back and update this review if things change, but for now I would not recommend a tool like this at this particular price. You can find other EAs/tools/utilities in the MQL marketplace that do practically the same for a fraction of this price. If you already have Grid Hero...this is not really a significant step forward, in fact, in some areas, you have even less (post-entry) functionality....:(((

Things I don't like so far:

* In difference to Grid Hero, with this one you have NO IDEA when your grids are going to close! The "Pips needed to close grid" display is gone! If you use 1 grid, it's fine, but when using multiple instances all with different entry points, steps, lot sizing...it is a true NIGHTMARE!

* There is no "RE-ENTRY" setting like Grid Hero has :((((....or just about every other trading tool/utility in the market. So you have to come back to it and place trades again...and again...and again...and again...every time. If you were thinking of saving time with this tool...think about this....

* You cannot modify the color schemes of the main interface (borders, background, font color, etc.). This is not a critical element, but when using multiple instances it gets very confusing, and....once again, for ~ 400 bucks I would have expected an interface that was a lot more customizable.

**I WILL KEEP ON UPDATING THIS REVIEW**

Jonathan Moss
349
Jonathan Moss 2019.01.25 04:38 
 

War Pad makes manual trading enjoyable again. You need to choose wise entry points, and start with a small initial lot (0.01) until you are consistently choosing great entries. Ironically though, it is when your entry is not perfect that you make more money as the basket lot size increases. A great tool, but make sure you are not trading against a very strong trend. Great author too, he rewrote the code to suit my 4K laptop display. A must buy for experienced traders. Its like trading with insurance. 5 Stars.

Rail Zagidullin
95
Rail Zagidullin 2019.01.13 15:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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