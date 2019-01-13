Grid Hero War Pad is a GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries.

It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution.



It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses the original Grid Hero averaging algorithm to follow up with your manual entry according to your own rules and how you want it to.

Basically you are in full control this time as it takes trading decisions from you as you decides when and where to enter the market, and it lets you set your own risk, make your own rules, and take your own exits. You call the shots, your game, your rules, your call.



As such it is important to set the right expectation when using this product because ultimately the trading success from using this tool SOLELY DEPENDS ON YOU, your trading decisions and how you set up your entries & rules according to your own trading vision.

Essence:

Moveable graphical interface console to anywhere on chart

Flexibility of switching between manual or auto mode for grid or closing orders



Built-in Info Screen with retractable easy-to-use control pad

Built-in Matrix Screen that shows trending analysis over multiple time frames

Fully customizable indicator settings for trending analysis in Matrix Screen

Built-in retractable & detachable News Filtering/Viewing display panel with button-click control

Built-in original Grid Hero Grid Averaging formula



Recommendations:



User Criteria: Experienced trader or advanced grid trader

Experienced trader or advanced grid trader User Skill: Experienced in market analysis to find valid trade entries



Experienced in market analysis to find valid trade entries Symbol: EURUSD

EURUSD Time Frame: H1

H1 Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, allows micro lot



ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, allows micro lot Minimum Deposit: $3000 USD

$3000 USD Usage: Familiarize on Demo first BEFORE going live

Familiarize on Demo first BEFORE going live News URL (see screenshot below for instructions): http://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

IMPORTANT NOTES before you buy the product:

This product is categorized as a manual trading tool under the UTILITY genre, hence it is NOT an Expert Advisor.

This product rely on the user to make the first trade entry and DOES NOT automatically open first order entries for you.

This product is meant to be used by advanced traders who are experienced in plotting their own market entries, or experienced in Grid trading.

This product CANNOT BE BACK TESTED as it is considered a manual trading tool, not an expert advisor, hence it will NOT work in Strategy Tester.



The trading success from using this product solely depends on you the user, as your own trading decisions are the key to your own trading results.

It is recommended to use the product SEPARATELY from the original Grid Hero EA, and not to intervene with the trades from the original Grid Hero EA.



DO NOT buy this product if:

DO NOT buy this product if you intend to use it as a TRIGGER HAPPY tool in opening trades without any analysis or reasons, because this tool is NOT a holy grail.



buy this product if you intend to use it as a TRIGGER HAPPY tool in opening trades without any analysis or reasons, because this tool is NOT a holy grail. DO NOT buy this product if you are new to trading or you are an inexperienced trader who are inexperienced with market analysis or finding valid trade entries, or no experience in grid trading.

buy this product if you are new to trading or you are an inexperienced trader who are inexperienced with market analysis or finding valid trade entries, or no experience in grid trading. DO NOT buy this product if you are looking for a fully automated EA or system, because this product is a manual trading tool and it is NOT an Expert Advisor.



buy this product if you are looking for a fully automated EA or system, because this product is a manual trading tool and it is NOT an Expert Advisor. DO NOT buy this product if you are not comfortable with the nature of how Grid strategy works, because this product uses Grid style approach to follow up your manual entry.

buy this product if you are not comfortable with the nature of how Grid strategy works, because this product uses Grid style approach to follow up your manual entry. DO NOT buy this product if you are looking for a conventional strategy with positive risk reward ratio, SL or TP or Trailing Stop, because this product never uses any SL or TP or Trailing Stop.



buy this product if you are looking for a conventional strategy with positive risk reward ratio, SL or TP or Trailing Stop, because this product never uses any SL or TP or Trailing Stop. DO NOT buy this product if you are not comfortable with lot incremental approach or having multiple positions running at the same time, because this is how a Grid strategy works by nature.

buy this product if you are not comfortable with lot incremental approach or having multiple positions running at the same time, because this is how a Grid strategy works by nature. DO NOT buy this product if you are expecting the author to develop this into a conventional trading tool, or incorporate automated entries in future, because this will never happen.







