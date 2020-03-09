REX complete 3in1





Perfect for beginners and intermediates.

REX complete is 100% non repaint.

The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.

As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being used with different parameters.

An integrated trend reversal function allows it to combine the arrow with the trend indicator. It is advisable to combine it with ZigZag, Parabolic SAR, 100 SMA or Elliot waves indicator.

You will get a lot of high quality signals a day ( 5-15 ) per asset! ( M1)

The main goal was to keep it as simple as possible!





--- FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE DEMO VERSION ---





REXlite https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31101

REXpro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30706

REXultra https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30898





Important

period - the number of bars you can backtest the strategy is only limited to your data history

- the number of bars you can backtest the strategy is only limited to your data history TF - the higher the timeframe, less actions you will get but the pips will be much higher. It is recommend to use it on M1 and M5 first to get used to this strategy.

- the higher the timeframe, less actions you will get but the pips will be much higher. You can use REX on the following TFs:

M1



M5



M15



M30



H1



H4



D1

Assets - We recommend to use the indicator on the majors. Be careful trading low volume assets.

- We recommend to use the indicator on the majors. Be careful trading low volume assets. Trading hours - Avoid news and market closure / opening.

The trend ( and REX ) is your friend.





These are the rules to enter a trade

CALL:

Check the trend. Only trade with the trend

Take care of SUPP/RES zones and trendlines

Take a trade on the next candle once the arrow appears ( BO M1: 5-15 min CALL option )

PUT:

Check the trend. Only trade with the trend

Take care of SUPP/RES zones and trendlines

Take a trade on the next candle once the arrow appears ( BO M1: 5-15 min PUT option )

Take a look at the trading examples and follow the simple rules. That's it!