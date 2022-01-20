Risk Reward Indicator
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 January 2022
- Activations: 10
Risk Reward indicator is a very useful tool that allows you to observe in real time the performance risk of a trade.
Its use is very simple, just drag it into the chart and see the Risk Reward percentage (for ex: 1:2).
We have also included the possibility of extending/reducing the lines in order to observe the important price levels.
You can change your levels clicking directly on lines and dragging the level to a new position.
The levels will be set very fast with only a click.
The indicator keeps your customizations in case you change a timeframe to check your RR in other periods chart.
Input Values
- Percentage (setting for first upload)
- StopLoss in points (setting for first upload)
- Target in points (setting for first upload)
- RR_Direction (setting direction for first upload)
- PRICE LINE SETTINGS
- Color, Style, Width for Price level
- TARGET LINE SETTINGS
- Color, Style, Width for Target level
- STOP LINE SETTINGS
- Color, Style, Width for Stop level
Note:
When you change the input values, the lines will be reset to new values.
The rectangles not avalaible in last update