Risk Reward indicator is a very useful tool that allows you to observe in real time the performance risk of a trade.

Its use is very simple, just drag it into the chart and see the Risk Reward percentage (for ex: 1:2).

We have also included the possibility of extending/reducing the lines in order to observe the important price levels.

You can change your levels clicking directly on lines and dragging the level to a new position.

The levels will be set very fast with only a click.

The indicator keeps your customizations in case you change a timeframe to check your RR in other periods chart.





Input Values

Percentage (setting for first upload)

StopLoss in points (setting for first upload)

Target in points (setting for first upload)

RR_Direction (setting direction for first upload)

PRICE LINE SETTINGS

Color, Style, Width for Price level

TARGET LINE SETTINGS

Color, Style, Width for Target level

STOP LINE SETTINGS

Color, Style, Width for Stop level





Note:

When you change the input values, the lines will be reset to new values.

The rectangles not avalaible in last update