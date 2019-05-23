Time Range Separator MT5

is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform.

You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL.

We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers.

Input Values:

TimeFrame = Period Separator

Separator_Color = Vertical Color Line

Separator_Style = Vertical Color Style

Separator_Width = Vertical Line Width

Good trading to all and see you soon.

Same indicator for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12780