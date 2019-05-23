Time Range Separator MT5

4.33

Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform.


You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL.

We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers.

Input Values:

  • TimeFrame = Period Separator
  • Separator_Color = Vertical Color Line
  • Separator_Style = Vertical Color Style
  • Separator_Width = Vertical Line Width

Good trading to all and see you soon.

Same indicator for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12780


Reviews 14
Bob
92
Bob 2025.05.01 04:18 
 

Helpful. Thank you.

Marat Azim
89
Marat Azim 2024.03.04 09:19 
 

Great app. In Forex, have not met yet the app with both, trade and risk manager.

Prince Makondo
18
Prince Makondo 2024.01.21 15:15 
 

great indicator and thank you for this wonderful product

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Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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The indicator Box Chart is a very useful analysis tool that allows you to know the value of the range in points. The range is written in a label and also it is draw in a rectangle. This indicator works on multi timeframe and you can upload more indicators on same chart to analyze more time frames ranges. The analysis of the range is done following W. G. Gann school. The observation of the range on little time frame returns some good information of trend or reversal. Box Chart is a simple indicat
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Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame Period Separator GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line VLine_Style
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The Volume Spike indicator is a useful tool to identify the directional market's intention. How Does It Work: The Volume Spike indicator identifies the volume peaks and creates a sensitive rectangle equipped with Alert and Warning Pop Up that it suggests the market's direction. This tool has the ability to select the time frame on which to do the analysis of volume and it gives a great visual signal colored into rectangle. The indicator can identify valid market signals but it can also suggest
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Informational indicator which shows: Swap Price under/upper Open for every Time Frame Spread Time to close the current candle Broker Time Net Change: delta in percentage from Open (MN-W1-D1) Tick Value Volumes Info for every trades open: Lots Breakeven Profit Buy-Profit Sell Equity Symbol Positive values are green and negative values are red (modifiable in input). Inputs: View BE line (enable/disable) View all Symbol (shows the list of symbol) Color (for every text) Line Color (for BE line)
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BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
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Chantal Sala
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The Open All indicator uses a simple market information that is "Open Candle". This tool is able to show all the openings of all time frames in order to extract information of strength and trendy. You can display 28 instruments with relative time frame interior for a total of 252 informations. The display is fully customizable, you can choose either the symbol and enable/disable Time Frames. Using it correctly you could get valuable aid to intercept correlations and turning points in the market.
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Chantal Sala
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Chantal Sala
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Chantal Sala
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Chantal Sala
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Chantal Sala
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Chantal Sala
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Market Pressure is a next-generation display. Its simple and intuitive graphics system allows you to receive directions very easy and fast. This indicator can give three different methods of signals: Scalping, Intraday and Multiday. The logic is based on the price action which combined on multiple time frame. It can give very high quality signals. An indispensable tool for those who want to understand the market pressure and the operating trend. The indicator is customizable for both colors for
OCO News Order Manager
Chantal Sala
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Chantal Sala
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Bid Ask Level
Chantal Sala
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Bid Ask Level is a very simple indicator but, at the same time, very powerful . Using the logic of the minimum and maximum of the previous periods is able to intercept the important levels of demand and supply. The indicator permits setting the numbers of history candles to read very important levels in the past and show them in the current chart. You can see these power levels with horizontal lines designed on the chart. The indicator also permits uploading many different levels (of different t
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
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Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Risk Reward Indicator
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Risk Reward indicator is a very useful tool that allows you to observe in real time the performance risk of a trade. Its use is very simple, just drag it into the chart and see the Risk Reward percentage (for ex: 1:2). We have also included the possibility of extending/reducing the lines in order to observe the important price levels. You can change your levels clicking directly on lines and dragging the level to a new position. The levels will be set very fast with only a click. The indicator k
Open Line
Chantal Sala
3 (1)
Indicators
The Open Line indicator is a simple indicator that tracks the opening levels of more time sessions. This version allows the user to check the opening levels using different time time frames. It is possible to add on the same chart different Open Lines to have more important horizontal levels. The colors and lines are fully customizable also for the label text. A simple indicator but very powerful to give you a proper orientation for your trading. Input Values TimeFrame (to show the open price t
Swing High Low
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Indicators
Swing High Low Pattern Recognition is a great indicator able to fix price levels and analyze the market swings. Swing High Low uses a dynamic approach of analysis that allows you to identify easily the best entry levels. The indicator using the minimum and maximum periods of the previous candles to analyze the impulsive movement and finally it sets the entry levels. The entry levels are: fast, good and best . The best is the last confirm of the swing. For a correct use we advise to wait the comp
Target Geometry
Chantal Sala
4 (4)
Indicators
Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels ( Fibonacci ). This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management. The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument. The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have. The target levels are high statistical probabilit
Initial Balance Target Strategy
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Initial Balance Target Strategy is an indicator based on Fibonacci Levels. Its graphics flexibility allows you to adapt very well to your strategies or Trading System setting it with levels in input. The analysis of the time range allows replication of strategies as London Breakout and Kiss . The indicator is fully customizable, you can change colors, texts and percentages of Target. The simplicity and manageability of this indicator makes it an useful tool for all Intraday Trader . Input Value
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simchgab
59
simchgab 2025.11.10 23:52 
 

Esta cagada me colgo toda la maquina ni siquiera el MT, TODA la maquina.

Chantal Sala
36042
Reply from developer Chantal Sala 2025.11.27 10:59
Me gustaría que me explicaras por qué un indicador en MetaTrader hace que tu computadora se bloquee.
Bob
92
Bob 2025.05.01 04:18 
 

Helpful. Thank you.

Marat Azim
89
Marat Azim 2024.03.04 09:19 
 

Great app. In Forex, have not met yet the app with both, trade and risk manager.

Prince Makondo
18
Prince Makondo 2024.01.21 15:15 
 

great indicator and thank you for this wonderful product

vomzdigalis
14
vomzdigalis 2023.02.25 14:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Munir Sayed Yousef Ibrahim
181
Munir Sayed Yousef Ibrahim 2022.05.31 09:30 
 

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Ganesh
14
Ganesh 2021.09.28 02:50 
 

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Joey Watson
19
Joey Watson 2021.06.16 03:22 
 

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LAMERMISIMA
16
LAMERMISIMA 2021.05.27 00:44 
 

Excelente y sencilla herramienta! Gracias al Maker!

Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2021.02.02 19:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pretty-lady
154
pretty-lady 2020.11.07 14:35 
 

Excellent!!! Thank you very much.

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.01 12:36 
 

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Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2020.05.30 09:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.05.28 22:31 
 

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