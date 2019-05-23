Time Range Separator MT5
- Indicators
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Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 2.1
Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform.
You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL.
We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers.
Input Values:
- TimeFrame = Period Separator
- Separator_Color = Vertical Color Line
- Separator_Style = Vertical Color Style
- Separator_Width = Vertical Line Width
Good trading to all and see you soon.
Same indicator for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12780
Helpful. Thank you.