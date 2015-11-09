Power Strength
- Indicators
- Chantal Sala
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 27 December 2018
- Activations: 10
The indicator Power Strength creates a virtual display that takes data from all Symbols. It extrapolates all the informations in order to get the strength and / or weakness to take a decision on market.
This tool works only on the Forex Market and not processing data on indices, metals ...
It is graphically very attractive and its simplified information could give excellent input signals.
You can use this indicator to find inputs on daily or short-term operations or scalping.
Input Values
- PANEL SETUP
- SortPercentages = on/off - to move rectangle in Descendent order
- Enable_M1 = on/off - to include M1 in calculations
- Enable_M5 = on/off - to include M5 in calculations
- Enable_M15 = on/off - to include M15 in calculations
- Enable_M30 = on/off - to include M30 in calculations
- Enable_H1 = on/off - to include H1 in calculations
- Enable_H4 = on/off - to include H4in calculations
- Enable_D1 = on/off - to include D1 in calculations
- Enable_W1 = on/off - to include W1 in calculations
- Enable_MN1 = on/off - to include MN1 in calculations
- COLORS AND POSITION SETTINGS
- Long_color = on/off - Long Signal color
- Short_color = on/off - Short Signal color
- PercentageColor = on/off - Text Color
- VLineColor = on/off - Vertical Line Color
- X and Y = on/off - to move objects
- ALERT SETTINGS
- Alert when Perc > of
- Alert_Enable (true/false)
- SYMBOLS/CURRENCY SETUP
- 8 Currencies (set NULL to not show)
- 28 Symbols (set NULL to not count in Statistic)
