The indicator Power Strength creates a virtual display that takes data from all Symbols. It extrapolates all the informations in order to get the strength and / or weakness to take a decision on market.

This tool works only on the Forex Market and not processing data on indices, metals ...

It is graphically very attractive and its simplified information could give excellent input signals.

You can use this indicator to find inputs on daily or short-term operations or scalping.





Input Values