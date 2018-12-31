EA Hedging Martingale Buy Sell Lot Multiplier

2
The advantage of using this EA
This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order

Parameters
Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction
Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order
Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column

We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair

martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea

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AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
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Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
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Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
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This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL Flat movement is very good for work. PARAMETERS Lots : Lots / volume orders TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit StopLoss : Stop Loss Point if zero = No stoploss TF : Time Frame Fractals AutoStopLoss : If true , then StopLoss will be created automatically on High / Low Fractals These EA fractals are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pa
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Amin Rusli
Experts
This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL If the wrong position will add a new transaction, and take profit at the same point This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders) #Recomend Start Balance $1000 Flat movement is very good for work. PARAMETERS Lots : Lots / volume orders Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profi
EA eurusd scalper pro
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Experts
from the price of 200$ to 170$ only 1 Month !! Only for the symbol of EURUSD Time Frame D1 Minimum Balance $5 Update all Timeframes starting from TF M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 Make sure to use a low spread below 10 Points and use a 5 digit broker broker ! Please do not mix with other transactions, so that too many transactions exceed the maximum number of broker orders PARAMETERS LOT = Balance : Compounding Ex: Balance $1000 Compounding = 10000 Lot Order =1000 : 10000 = 0.1 Lot Mag
Double MA Martingale EA
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Experts
EA 2 MA Martingale Averaging   If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the bottom to the top then it will be Open buy, vice versa If there is a crossing of the 1st MA Period through the Ma of the 2nd period from the top to the bottom then it will be Open Sell Installation of Charts on EA will affect the period of the Moving Average Example: EA is installed in H1 time frame, then MA indicator is Time Frame H1, EA is installed in M30 time frame, then MA i
EA Bollinger Bands Martingale Averaging
Amin Rusli
Experts
EA BB Martingale   If the price touches the upper Bands then OP SELL. However, if the price rises again from the previous order, OP SELL will return with a larger Lot, if it goes down to the previous price then Close all sell transactions together (of course this profit has been calculated ), Conversely if the price touches the Lower Bands then OP BUY This EA can run in two different directions (Buy will be counted separately from Sell orders) #Recomend Start Balance $1000 Flat movement is very
EA JetMA2Fx
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Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxrZ02V4jns PARAMETERS EMA_1 = Periode MA 1 (Small MA period) EMA_2 = Periode MA 1 (Big MA period ) Start Trade : Hour Start Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging) Stop Trade : Hour Stop Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging) TF : M5, Only Pair EURUSD Lots : Lots / volume orders / Start Lot Martingale  : True/ False Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profit is
Expert Pinbar Martingale
Amin Rusli
Experts
A signal will be formed when the needle stick is shaped like a needle. and you can set it in SHADOW. EA is good for TF5 with shadow 2 or 3 pips, and use martingale 1.5 - 2. Even better if the market is experiencing flats. This EA is only good for using the EURUSD pair and using the martingale system with a distance of TP 10-15 pips, sustainable with pipsteep 40 - 50 pips to open a martingale position if needed
EA Assistance Martingale
Amin Rusli
Utilities
PROFIT CALCULATIONS Manual Trade floating minus $ 1 x 30 pip = - $ 30 The first EA transaction is floating minus $ 2 x 20 pip = - $ 40 The second EA transaction is floating minus $ 4 x 10 pip = - $ 40 Third EA transaction $ 8 x 0 pip = + $ 0 The fourth EA transaction is profit of $ 16 x 10 pip = + $ 160 Profit = -30 - 40 - 40 - 0 + 160 = profit + $ 50 PARAMETERS StarLotManual this is the first manual lot you trade, used to calculate the next lot from EA Multiplier Lot multiplication va
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Muhammad Najeeb Subhani
70
Muhammad Najeeb Subhani 2019.03.26 10:23 
 

I HAVE Purchased this software, and checked it with different multiplier values. there is dangerous error which blows the live account. The Author mr. ammin Rusli should modify it. I think he did not rechecked it many time before introducing it.

The error is this EA is that it martingales and executes a new order with higher value after touching the tp.

After hitting the tp new entry must not be executed automatically it eliminates live account

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