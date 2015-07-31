HLOC
- Indicators
- Chantal Sala
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 20 January 2022
- Activations: 10
High Low Open Close Levels
The indicator HLOC is a good ally to correctly identify the appropriate trend of price.
The indicator is designed to be minimally invasive and it shows a visual and sound aid in order to take decision on the market.
The indicator is equipped with sound alert and window alert in order to have a reminder of the price movements.
We suggest you watch the video below to evaluate its operational benefits.
Input values:
- Show Level (true/false)
- TimeFramePeriod (refer to lines to show)
- PopUpModeMinMax (enable/disable window when there is a close upper or under High/Low)
- PopUpNodeOpenClose (enable/disable window where there is a close upper or under Open/Close)
- SoundMode (enable/disable every sound)
- Sound (you can choose a custom sound .wav)
- Notification Mode (true/false)
- Lines Color and Style
A very good indicator, I would recommend