Telegram Notify

1

Notify Telegram is a utility that bridge your MetaTrader4 trading activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It will help you to monitor your MetaTrader4 actions such as placing trade, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades etc and send a notification message to your dedicated Telegram chat/channel. It does not execute any trade on your MetaTrader4 account. It can be useful for monitoring EA performance or providing signal to your Telegram channel/group subscribed.


Parameters

  • Token="" - enter your bot API token
  • ChatID=0 - enter your Chat ID or Channel ID
  • BridgeFailAlert=true - Telegram bot self checking every 5 minutes
  • MobileNotification=false - function On/Off
  • EmailNotification=false - function On/Off
  • DesktopNotification=false - function On/Off
  • TelegramNotification=true - function On/Off
  • Setting="----------";
  • NotifyNewOrder=true - send notification when placing a new order
  • NotifyOrderClosed=true - send notification when an order is closed
  • NotifyNewPending=true - send notification when placing a new pending order
  • NotifyPendingDeleted=true - send notification when a pending order is deleted
  • NotifyModifiedOrder=true - send notification when an order is modified
  • NotifyPendingFilled=true - send notification when a pending order is filled
  • NotifyOption="----------";
  • ShowLot=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowSL=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowTP=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowDate=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowTime=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowMagic=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowComment=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowClosed=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowPips=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowProfit=true - displayed message customization
  • ShowRemainingTrade=true - displayed message customization


Setup guideline

  1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
  2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
  3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: TestingABC and username: TestingABCbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
  4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
  5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 227330911:AAEWHnT9B9bAARDiKhESwXd7hk-G4nxmEpI) and click t.me/TestingABCbot to chat with it.
  6. Go back to Telegram APP and search for 'userinfobot'.
  7. Type /start and retrieve your personal Telegram Chat ID (e.g., 12345678).
  8. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
  9. Attach the utility into your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5) and ChatID (from step 7).
  10. Hooray! Your Notify Telegram utility is ready to work for you.
  11. Fill up the Chat ID with your Channel ID and set your bot as a channel administrator in order for your bot to work in the channel.


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TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
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Telegram ChartSnap
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Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Telegram Notify MT5
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Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
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Daniel Schreiber
360
Daniel Schreiber 2021.02.11 01:47 
 

product is not working. it sends no messages to telegram. seller is not canceling. MQL5 is not sending back the money!

i've payed 2.000 euro in MQL5 tools but this was my last MQL5 buy!

It sends no Notifications from Popup Windows.

Completely no Message is send to the Group. I send you Error Message from Screenshot and you could not solve it!

Kin Hang Tan
1295
Reply from developer Kin Hang Tan 2021.02.11 07:11
I double check my EA.. It works exactly what I wrote in the overview page.. Nothing wrong there.. Please read the EA description and follow the guidelines there..
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