Zoom Price
- Indicators
- Chantal Sala
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 January 2022
- Activations: 10
Zoom Price It is a very useful tool that is designed to ZOOM the price positioning on one of the 4 corners of the graph.
In addition to display function of the price indicator, Zoom Price is equipped with a check on Bullish or Bearish Breakout Signal that change the label color.
Zoom Price is a simple tool that can provide useful informations to improve your operational performance.
Input Values:
- myPeriod - TF to consider for Break Out O Signal
- LABEL SETTINGS
- Bullish BreakOut Color
- Bearish BreakOut Color
- No BreakOut Color
- Font Size Label
- Font Type - default is "Comic Sans MS" (to change write in field the new Font Style)
- Corner: in which corner to view the label
User didn't leave any comment to the rating