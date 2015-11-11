Zoom Price It is a very useful tool that is designed to ZOOM the price positioning on one of the 4 corners of the graph.

In addition to display function of the price indicator, Zoom Price is equipped with a check on Bullish or Bearish Breakout Signal that change the label color.

Zoom Price is a simple tool that can provide useful informations to improve your operational performance.

Input Values:

myPeriod - TF to consider for Break Out O Signal

LABEL SETTINGS

Bullish BreakOut Color



Bearish BreakOut Color



No BreakOut Color



Font Size Label



Font Type - default is "Comic Sans MS" (to change write in field the new Font Style)



Corner: in which corner to view the label



