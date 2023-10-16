GerFX EA Protection Filter

The EA Protection Filter (MT5 version here) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters. 

During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a filter. 

This type filter usually only makes sense in combination with scalpers that want to avoid fast markets, so don't use it on impulse/price action strategies! 

Also, there is no guarantee that using this filter will be more profitable compared to the normal trading. 


How it works:


In MT4 an EA is not allowed to modify other EAs for safety reasons. However, it is possible to close and re-open charts, which can be used to turn on/off other EAs. 

The EA will also be able to close existing open positions or pending orders based on the given magic numbers or comments you provide as input. 


Important notes:


- Chart open/close operations can fail with internal errors, especially if the CPU is not strong enough or if there is high CPU demand. Therefore there is no guarnatee for this solution to work continually. 

- Please test the filter on DEMO account first!

- Open an M1 chart for the stock market symbol (for example US500) before starting the filter to force MT4 to load the historic data. 

- First arrange all charts and EAs that you want to use in combination with this protection filter. Then save the profile in case something goes wrong: File -> Profile -> Save As...

- Please allow requests to http://fxdata.cc and http://backup.fxdata.cc.

- Attach this EA to a new chart of any symbol after (!) all other EAs are loaded.

- Before you close the MT4 or remove the EA press the button on the chart "Turn filter OFF (opens all charts)" to re-open all charts. Else it will not remember closed charts. 

- It cannot be guaranteed that the other EAs are compatible with this filter. Make sure that the EAs are ok with being removed and initialized possibly multiple times a day ( best ask the developer). 

- Charts can only be filtered by symbol/timeframe, but open trades only by magic/comment. So you have to find a combination that makes sense for your EAs. 


Parameters:

Please read this blog post for a detailed description of additional parameters. 
  • includeTimeFrames  - a comma separated list of time frames that should be monitored. For example, if you have non-scalpers on H1 that should not be closed, delete H1 from this list. 
  • excludeSymbols -a  comma separated list of symbols that should be excluded (if you have other EAs that should not use this filter)
  • magicNumbersToCloseOpenPositions - a comma separated list of magic numbers, for which positions should be closed
  • commentsToClosePositionsExact - a comma separated list of comments, for which positions should be closed (exact match)
  • commentsToClosePositionsIncluding - same as the last parameter, but here the comment only has to be included, not an exact match
  • sleepSecondsBetweenChartOpen - to avoid terminal overload
  • filePrefix - name for the saved template files
  • debugMode - more information in Expert log

  • signalSymbol - symbol for the SP500 on your broker
  • maxPercentageChange - the maximum allowed percentage change for the stock filter to trigger
  • lookbackHours - period of the stock market movement
  • minimumKeepClosedMinutesStockFilter - minimum time to keep the chart closed after stock market filter triggered 

  • closeMinutesBeforeEvents - minutes before events when charts and positions will be closed
  • pauseMinutesAfter... - minutes after events for which the charts will be kept closed
  • minimumKeepClosedMinutesNews - minimum time to keep the chart closed after news filter triggered
  • useBreakingNewsFilterSignals - If you have the breaking news filter, its signals can be used. It works only within start/end hour of the normal news filter!

  • startHourGMTwinter - start hour for the stock market filter. In summer all times will be automatically shifted 1 hour. 
  • endHourGMTwinter - end hour for the stock market filter
  • startHourGMTwinterNews - start hour for the news filter
  • endHourGMTwinterNews - end hour for the news filter


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The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Stormtrooper EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Utilities
Stormtrooper EA  基于货币特性的交易算法。 Stormtrooper 的策略结合了布林通道上、下阻力和支撑，以及行情波动率、分时收盘点位的一种交易算法。 推荐使用货币AUDCAD或NZDCAD进行操作 ，我用 2000 美元和1:500 的杠杆对其进行了测试，请查看下面的真实账户， 结果证明 Stormtrooper 极其稳定、且富有侵略性。 Stormtrooper 首次发布售价599美金，会根据信号展示结果进行逐渐涨价，最终售价为1999美金。（6月30日前特惠价599$，过后将回复原价，欢迎咨询购买.......） Stormtrooper  无论在测试还是实盘中，都展现了持续的稳定性。对此身边的朋友，在用过一段时间后，都给出了极高的评价。如果您对我的EA策略感兴趣，请您直接消息与我联系，以获取更多关于产品的信息以及我推荐的经纪人。相信我，如果选择我的EA策略，一定会收获满意的结果与回报，您将与我实盘真实账户同步。 结果展示 真实账户：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191 特征： 建议用于15min时间
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
MK Trade Helper
Mikhail Kulagin
Utilities
Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
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Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
GerFX BreakingNews Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT4 version is availalble here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it will
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
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Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
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Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
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