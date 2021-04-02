AutoTrade IR v20
- Utilities
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Mas Khairul AraafHi, trader i am coming!
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 4 September 2022
- Activations: 20
Auto trade V20 is a trading tool like Robot or Expert Advisor that is used for automatic trading, this type is Martingale EA, the recommended broker is FBS, EU Pair, default setting. If you want to find the best setting, please look for it by backtesting it, so that you find the best setting and help your trading become more profitable, please try this tool to help you trade. minimum deposit 200 $ cen lot 0.01, pipstep in points.