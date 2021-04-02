AutoTrade IR v20

Auto trade V20 is a trading tool like Robot or Expert Advisor that is used for automatic trading, this type is Martingale EA, the recommended broker is FBS, EU Pair, default setting. If you want to find the best setting, please look for it by backtesting it, so that you find the best setting and help your trading become more profitable, please try this tool to help you trade. minimum deposit 200 $ cen lot 0.01, pipstep in points.

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3 (1)
Utilities
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Manual Open Trade with Magic Number
Mas Khairul Araaf
Utilities
this tool is to help your trading by clicking the buy or sell button, to fill in the magic number please fill in the variable, don't forget to activate autotrade on metatrader 4 then check Allow live trading so that the emoji turn into a smile, you can combine this tool with other tools such as EA auto means the Magic Number which is the same between this tool and your EA
Manual Open Order Auto Marti
Mas Khairul Araaf
Utilities
This tool helps your trades to open trades manually, and will mean it automatically, so it will not be difficult to profit from calculating pipsteps or lots when you open the next trade, so if you have a strategy to open then this tool will help you to do that, on the tool. which can mean is a lot or a pipstep, so that it can help make your trading easier. You will get more profit, because the time required is shorter.
Double Position Utility
Mas Khairul Araaf
Utilities
Parameters Lots = 0.01 Stop loss= 50 Take Profit=50 Delay= 2 Buy = true Sell=true LotMultiplier=2 PointMultiplier=1.5 Magic=111 MaxSlippage=30 Start Time=00:00 Stop Time=23:00 GMT Offset=0 that is a utility for trade, you can aitomaticly trading whit vps. And your invest can growing up to 100% or 1000%. you can back test before you buy this for analisis how this utility traing for you.
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