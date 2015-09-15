The Best and Worst indicator (similar to Net Change Indicator) has the peculiarity of being a dynamic indicator.

It seems a very Stock Exchange Indicator.

This means that it is able to draw up a list and put in order the best and worst instruments in descending order.

You can choose to show the percentage of any Time Frame: 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4 etc ...

This instrument could really give great suggestions on your trading in order to center the right time and to have a total view of the markets.





Input Parameters: